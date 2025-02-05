Zimbabwe: Rapist 'Prophet' Preys On Female Congregant

A SELF-styled prophet has been dragged before the Murehwa Magistrates' Court for allegedly raping a female congregant.

State case is that sometime in May 2023, the 55-year-old man of cloth from Chief Nyajina area of Uzumba gave a prophecy that complainant, who was a fellow congregant at the church, would have fertility problems.

The accused person then invited the woman to his place of residence allegedly for prayers to reverse the supposed curse.

Two weeks later, complainant proceeded to the self-proclaimed healer's homestead, where she stayed for three days.

The court heard that on the third day, she was instructed to wake up at midnight for a prayer and she complied. While praying, prophet told complainant that she had a foreign object in her womb, which could only be removed by having sexual intercourse with him.

Further, accused person threatened complainant would die if she refused to comply, before raping her.

The matter only came to light on February 1, 2025 when prophet asked the complainant's husband to allow her to return to his house for further healing prayers. The complainant refused saying the prophet had once raped her.

A police report was made, leading to the accused person's arrest.

The matter was remanded to February 17, 2025, for routine remand.