Liberia: Journalist Sekou Sheriff Accuses LRA Officials of Life Threats & Harassment

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer of Voice of Liberia (VOL), Sekou V. Sheriff Jr., has formally written the Commissioner-General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), alleging threats and harassment from some officials of the government entity.

In the letter dated Monday, February 3, 2025, and addressed to Commissioner-General Dorbor Jallah, a copy of which is in possession of this paper, Sheriff accused Margaret Krote, Assistant Commissioner for the Large Tax Division, along with the head of IT, Kollie Zayzay, and several other LRA staff members of making threats against him.

"I am writing to formally lodge a complaint regarding an alarming incident that occurred on February 1, 2025, at Roberts International Airport," Sheriff stated.

The journalist recounted that he had gone to the airport to drop off a friend traveling on Kenya Airways. While his friend was checking in, he and others were asked to wait in the parking area.

During this time, Sheriff explained that he was called over by Margaret Krote and some LRA staff--a call he honored out of courtesy without knowing their true intentions.

"Upon greeting them, I was met with insults and threats, with Assistant Commissioner Krote accusing me of discussing her on my show," Sheriff claimed.

According to him, he asked Madam Krote why she had not pursued legal redress through the court system if she found his statements false, instead of resorting to confrontation.

Amid the heated exchange, Sheriff alleged that Krote and her team, despite being scheduled to travel on the same flight, attempted to provoke a physical altercation.

Fearing for his safety, and in the absence of his security detail, the journalist said he heeded the advice of his colleague, Miss Samira Wonlah, and left the scene.

"This incident is particularly concerning given my previous investigation into a company that allegedly defrauded the government of millions in taxes, which I reported to the LRA," Sheriff stressed.

He disclosed that after validating his concerns in a meeting, an independent audit was initiated--an audit that falls under the department headed by Madam Krote.

"I have since learned that she may have been attempting to undermine said audit," the journalist alleged.

He admitted to mentioning Madam Krote on his show to urge LRA officials to ensure the integrity of the audit, which he said ultimately confirmed fraudulent activities.

"Hon. Commissioner, as we know, there have been reports of dead bodies found in the streets of Liberia, and the reasons behind these killings remain unclear," Sheriff emphasized, suggesting that his safety could be at risk.

The VOL boss expressed fear for his life due to the alleged threats and harassment from government officials at the LRA, urging Commissioner-General Jallah to address his concerns with utmost urgency.

Sheriff also copied his complaint to the United States Embassy near Monrovia, the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), and civil society organizations (CSOs) across the country.

LRA Responds

Meanwhile, when contacted for a response, Madam Krote referred our reporter to Mr. D. Kaheinneh Singbeh, Director of Communications at the LRA.

"I cannot speak to the issue now until Margaret returns to the country because she is currently out of the country," Mr. Singbeh stated when contacted via telephone on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

He confirmed that the LRA Commissioner-General had received Journalist Sheriff's complaint, adding that the matter is pending investigation.