Liberia: Aggrieved NEC Workforce Warns Against Plans to Reinstate Suspended Chairperson

Monrovia — The aggrieved workforce of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has raised concerns over ongoing discussions to reinstate Madam Davidetta Brown-Lansanah, the suspended NEC Chairperson, despite unresolved corruption allegations against her.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, in Monrovia, the staff revealed that close allies of Madam Brown-Lansanah are lobbying for her return. They argue that these efforts are taking place without a comprehensive audit or investigation into the crisis at the NEC.

"Reinstating the Chairperson at this time, when staff have lost confidence in her leadership, would be counterproductive and an affront to the sacrifices of NEC workers," the statement emphasized.

The workforce warned that if President Joseph Nyuma Boakai reinstates Madam Brown-Lansanah under pressure from lobbyists, it could severely impact electoral operations by further demoralizing staff.

Suspension Brought Relief, Restored Stability

In late January 2025, President Boakai suspended Madam Brown-Lansanah indefinitely, citing actions that disrupted public order and stability.

According to a release from the Executive Mansion, the suspension followed an investigation into protests by NEC workers over administrative decisions made without consultation. The findings revealed that Madam Brown-Lansanah had unilaterally ordered a one-month closure of the NEC office and dismissed 25 employees without the Board of Commissioners' approval--violating established protocols.

The aggrieved workforce noted that her suspension restored calm and stability to the Commission.

"For the first time in a long time, staff were able to freely express their views at a recent meeting, in the presence of the six other commissioners, without fear of retaliation, intimidation, or forced transfers," they stated.

Call for Comprehensive Audit

While acknowledging Madam Brown-Lansanah's suspension, the NEC workforce is urging President Boakai to order a full forensic audit of the Commission's financial and operational dealings.

"There are strong allegations of corruption within the Commission," they stressed. "Let us not forget that the suspended Chairperson was previously indicted by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC)."

NEC's Financial and Operational Crisis

The aggrieved workforce also highlighted NEC's dire financial and operational challenges, particularly its power supply issues.

They disclosed that despite spending over US$200,000 on a solar power system, the NEC remains without electricity when power from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) is unavailable.

"Our alternative power source--the generator--has been out of service for months due to lack of maintenance and fuel, as vendors are owed thousands of dollars," they stated.

The financial struggles extend to transportation, with staff buses parked since August 2024 due to a lack of fuel. Additionally, they revealed that staff had to conduct a volunteer cleanup campaign to remove garbage that had been left on the NEC compound since the 2023 elections due to unpaid contractor fees.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Despite these severe liabilities and the staff's four-month unpaid allowances, the suspended Chairperson unilaterally declared an $8 million surplus. Let the accountants explain how this surplus was calculated," they concluded.

Final Warning

The NEC workforce is calling on President Boakai and international partners, including ECOWAS, the EU, USAID, and diplomatic missions, to intervene and ensure transparency at the Commission.

They maintain that reinstating Madam Brown-Lansanah without a thorough investigation would undermine the NEC's integrity and further erode staff morale.