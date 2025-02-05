Liberia: Government Approves Funding to Transport AU-Funded Military Equipment to Liberia

Monrovia — The Liberian government has approved funding for the transportation of advanced military equipment, a US$20 million donation fully funded by the African Union (AU) to strengthen the country's national security.

Senator Momo T. Cyrus, Chair of the Senate Committee on Security, Defense, Intelligence, and Veteran Affairs, made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at his Capitol Building office in Monrovia. He stated that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has directed Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan to allocate the necessary funds to facilitate the equipment's arrival.

"Many times, when it comes to security matters, we negotiate behind closed doors," Senator Cyrus noted, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing national defense.

According to the senator, the government's decision to approve the funding was influenced by persistent efforts from his committee, following appeals from the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Brig. Gen. Davidson F. Forleh.

"Liberia urgently needs military equipment, and this donation will significantly enhance our security capabilities. Thankfully, President Boakai, as Commander-in-Chief of the AFL, has prioritized this initiative by ensuring the necessary funds are available," he added.

The Ministry of National Defense and the AFL first announced the AU's donation in October 2024. The initiative was formally discussed during the 38th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State in February 2024 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where Liberia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, was informed about the contribution.

The military package includes armored personnel carriers, military protective assault vehicles, combat jeeps, cargo trucks, fire trucks, bulldozers, cranes, fuel tanks, mounted weapon systems, and spare parts.

This initiative is expected to bolster Liberia's national security while reinforcing its commitment to regional stability in West Africa.

Although Senator Cyrus did not disclose the exact cost of transporting the equipment, he assured the public that the funds have been secured and that the shipment will arrive once all necessary logistical and procedural requirements are completed.