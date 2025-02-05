Liberia: U.S. Aid Freeze Threatens 19,000 Kids' Meals, Vital Drugs, and Agriculture - Senators Urge Action

Monrovia — The abrupt suspension of significant U.S. foreign aid under the "America First" policy has left rural Liberia bracing for an impending crisis, with thousands of vulnerable children and families at the forefront of its devastating impact. As part of a broader initiative led by the United States to review global assistance commitments, Liberia could face challenges, with key sectors like education, health, and agriculture standing on the precipice of collapse.

A letter addressed to Senate President Pro Tempore Nyomblee Kangar-Lawrence, signed by prominent senators Amara M. Konneh, Edwin M. Snowe, Gbezhongar M. Findley, and Augustine Chea, has laid bare the gravity of the situation. "The recent announcement regarding the United States suspension of foreign aid presents considerable challenges to our important initiatives focused on enhancing our nation's public health, education, and agriculture sectors," the senators wrote, warning that the freeze could disrupt school feeding programs, hospital supplies, and essential agricultural support in the coming weeks.

At the core of this unfolding crisis is USAID's extensive support for Liberia's development objectives. Amendments 14 and 15 to the Development Objective Agreement--signed in 2020--had pledged an additional $114.5 million in off-budget funding, a lifeline for Liberia's fragile economy. USAID's efforts included providing daily school lunches for over 19,000 students across Bong and Montserrado counties, a critical intervention in a country where food insecurity remains rampant. These programs not only fed children but also incentivized attendance in rural schools, where dropout rates are alarmingly high.

One such beneficiary, Mary Gbarlee, a 12-year-old student in Bong County, depended on the daily meal provided by her school to sustain her education. "When we eat in school, we can learn better," she shared during a community meeting last year. With the suspension of aid, the fate of students like Mary hangs in the balance, as parents--many of whom are subsistence farmers--struggle to provide even one meal a day.

The health sector, too, stands on shaky ground. USAID's contributions have been instrumental in ensuring access to antiretroviral medications and maternal healthcare services, particularly in rural areas where government support is often inadequate. With the freeze, clinics fear dwindling supplies of essential medications, raising fears of a resurgence in preventable deaths among children under five.

In the agricultural sector, USAID's initiatives have supported smallholder farmers in Nimba County and funded 30 agribusiness startups, fostering economic resilience in one of the nation's most vulnerable regions. Without this assistance, the senators warned, "serious food insecurity and jobs for our people in the agriculture sector" could be jeopardized.

The letter called on the Senate to act swiftly, urging the Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance, as well as the Committee on Foreign Affairs, to convene emergency briefings with key government ministries. "Such a discussion would be invaluable in assessing the socio-economic challenges this policy may pose for Liberia and identifying strategic avenues through which we can support the Executive Branch in mitigating any adverse effects," it noted.

"The possibility of disruptions in hospital supplies, interruptions to school feeding programs, and insufficient support for essential services in the coming 90 days is a matter of concern," the letter added.

Meanwhile, advocates and civil society organizations are warning of the dire consequences for democracy, human rights, and governance initiatives the freeze could have on Liberia. Eddie Jarwolo, the Executive Director of NAYMOTE, a leading civil society organization dedicated to promoting good governance, expressed deep apprehension about the impact of this move, emphasizing that many organizations rely heavily on US government funds to sustain their operations.

"Many civil society organizations are recipients of US government funds, and these organizations are actively working on democracy, human rights, rule of law, education, and health services," Jarwolo said. "Without this funding, these organizations will have no choice but to seek support from other countries and partners, or else they will find it extremely difficult to survive. They have rent to pay, staff salaries to cover, and programs to implement."

He further underscored the broader implications of the US decision, arguing that it could embolden authoritarian tendencies and weaken the foundations of democracy. "America is powerful and influences the world because of its generosity," he noted. "The action of the US would undermine democracy advancement and protect dictatorship. The civic space would be closed for many civil society organizations."

Jarwolo also revealed that many critical projects aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and supporting marginalized communities are now in jeopardy. "Many projects are currently on hold with uncertainty because of the action taken," he lamented. "This decision creates a vacuum that risks reversing the gains made in governance and human rights in Liberia."