Liberia: House Summons Top Officials Over Putu Iron Ore Mining Deal

Capitol Hill — The House of Representatives has again summoned top government officials to provide answers on the stalled Putu Iron Ore Mining deal after they failed to appear for a previous hearing. Minister of Mines and Energy Wilmot Paye, National Investment Commission Chairman Jeff B. Blibo, and Minister of Justice Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh have been ordered to appear before lawmakers on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

The decision follows a communication from Grand Gedeh County Representative Jeremiah Garwo Sokan Sr., who has been leading efforts to revive economic activities in his district. In August 2024, he requested the same officials to provide updates on the mining deal, but they failed to appear. Now, he is intensifying his push for government accountability on the issue.

Putu Iron Ore Mining Company, owned by a Russian steel giant, signed a Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) on September 2, 2010. However, in 2016, the company abruptly shut down its operations, leaving Grand Gedeh County in economic distress. The company had played a crucial role in employment, infrastructure development, and human capacity building, and its departure left hundreds jobless.

In January 2016, then-Minister of Lands, Mines, and Energy Patrick Sendolo informed the Senate that Putu had pulled out due to financial struggles and an inability to manage the mining process alone. "From all practical purposes, Putu is basically out," Sendolo stated at the time, though he admitted that the MDA remained technically valid despite the company's withdrawal. Since then, little has been done to either attract a new investor or officially terminate the agreement, leaving uncertainty over the future of the mining concession.

Now, the House of Representatives is demanding that the summoned officials clarify whether the Putu mining agreement is still valid, what efforts have been made to find a new investor, and how the company's departure has affected Grand Gedeh's economy. Lawmakers also seek answers on plans to support former employees and whether the government has engaged international mining firms to replace Putu.

For the people of Grand Gedeh, the situation remains dire. The county once saw significant improvements in infrastructure and employment due to the mining project, but with Putu's departure, local businesses have struggled, and many residents have been forced to seek alternative means of survival. Rep. Sokan argues that government inaction has prolonged economic hardship for his constituents, insisting that those responsible must be held to account.

"This citation aims to ensure transparency and accountability," Rep. Sokan said. "We must seek immediate and sustainable solutions for economic recovery in Grand Gedeh County." He stressed that the officials' failure to appear in August 2024 was unacceptable and that this time, they must comply.

With frustration mounting, the February 13 hearing is expected to be a pivotal moment in resolving the long-standing issues surrounding the Putu Iron Ore Mining concession. Residents of Grand Gedeh hope it will finally lead to concrete action--whether through reviving the mining sector or introducing new economic opportunities to the region.