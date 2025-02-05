Liberia's Democracy Is Incomplete Without Local Elections, Says LNBA President

Monrovia — The newly elected president of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, has strongly criticized past and present governments for continuously violating the Local Government Act by appointing local government officials instead of holding elections. He argued that this practice not only undermines Liberia's democracy but also weakens the country's decentralization efforts.

Cllr. Varmah referenced Article 56(b) of the 1986 Constitution, which mandates that paramount, clan, and town chiefs be elected by registered voters in their respective localities to serve for a six-year term. He pointed out that despite this clear constitutional provision, successive governments have consistently ignored it by appointing local chiefs rather than allowing the people to choose their own leaders. This longstanding violation, he warned, continues to erode democratic governance and deprives local communities of their right to self-determination.

According to the LNBA president, electing local chiefs is essential for several reasons. First, it ensures compliance with the Constitution, which is the foundation of Liberia's democracy. Ignoring this provision not only weakens democratic institutions but also creates a culture where constitutional violations become normalized. He further argued that holding elections at the local level strengthens decentralization and empowers communities to have a greater say in governance. Chiefs elected by the people would have more legitimacy and accountability than those appointed by the executive branch, he said, adding that the current system allows the government to install loyalists who often prioritize political interests over the well-being of the communities they serve. He stressed that shifting to an electoral process would reduce political influence in local governance and ensure that chiefs work in the best interests of the people rather than the ruling establishment.

To address this issue, Cllr. Varmah proposed several measures. He called on the National Elections Commission (NEC) to be given the authority and resources necessary to conduct regular elections for local chiefs in accordance with the Constitution. He also urged civil society organizations and local communities to push for the enforcement of Article 56(b) through advocacy and legal action if necessary. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for the government to allocate funding for local elections as part of its commitment to strengthening democratic governance and upholding the rule of law.

Beyond local governance, Cllr. Varmah underscored the critical role of the Supreme Court in safeguarding democracy. He asserted that while the Court is the final interpreter of the law, its rulings must be subject to rigorous legal scrutiny to ensure they serve the broader interests of justice and democracy. Judicial independence and transparency, he said, are non-negotiable in a democratic society. He vowed that under his leadership, the LNBA would work with relevant stakeholders to review Supreme Court rulings that have far-reaching implications on democracy and governance. He also committed to fostering dialogue with the judiciary to enhance public confidence in the courts.

Justice sector reform, he noted, must be a national priority, given the persistent issues of delayed judicial processes, corruption, and lack of access to justice. He said the LNBA would push for reforms aimed at improving efficiency, integrity, and accessibility within the judiciary. To achieve this, the association would collaborate with the Supreme Court to enhance the quality of its legal opinions in a way that strengthens public trust in the judiciary. He emphasized that the Court's power of judicial review, as enshrined in the 1986 Constitution, is fundamental to maintaining stability in the democratic system. He called for more critical legal analysis of judicial decisions and encouraged legal professionals to produce well-researched legal articles that would help clarify legal principles for both the judiciary and the Liberian people.

Cllr. Varmah also highlighted broader concerns about constitutional violations and the need for legal reforms. He said recent events have exposed serious threats to constitutional democracy, including violations of fundamental rights, questionable executive actions, judicial inaction, and legislative overreach. These developments, he warned, are undermining the very fabric of Liberia's democratic governance. As the leader of the country's legal fraternity, he pledged that the LNBA would not shy away from speaking truth to power, holding institutions accountable, and advocating for reforms that protect human rights and promote social justice.

He reaffirmed the association's commitment to engaging with policymakers to ensure that the Constitution is upheld and that any legal reforms genuinely reflect the aspirations of the Liberian people. In his view, Liberia's democracy will remain incomplete until constitutional provisions on local governance are fully implemented, judicial independence is safeguarded, and legal frameworks are strengthened to protect democratic values.