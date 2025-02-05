Nigeria: Lobi Stars Open Newly Adopted Home With 1-0 Loss to Enyimba

'Nomadic' Lobi Stars who recently migrated from Lafia Township Stadium to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi opened their newly adopted home ground with a 0-1 loss to Enyimba on Monday.

For close to three years now, Lobi Stars have continued to move from one place to another in search of an alternative home ground following the prolonged renovation work on their traditional home ground the Aper Aku Stadium Makurdi.

Unfortunately, as the Benue State government and the contractor, Monimichelle Sport Facility Construction Company, continue to trade blames over the slow pace of renovation work on the stadium, Lobi Stars have remained homeless.

So, after poor results at the Lafia Stadium including the 0-1 loss to Rivers United in week 3, Lobi Stars relocated to ATB with the hope of halting their dwindling fortunes.

However, the Coach Daniel Amokachi tutored boys were stunned 0-1 in their first match in Bauchi after they failed to respond to a first half goal by Ifeanyi Anthony Ihemekwele, leading to their eleventh defeat of the season.

The loss means Lobi Stars are still second from bottom with 21 points from 22 matches.

The teeming fans of the 'Pride of Benue' have continued to blame the club's battle with relegation on the absence of home support.

In other NPFL week 22 matches played yesterday, title holders, Enugu Rangers defeated new boys Ikorodu City 2-0 with Godwin Obaje and Isaac Saviour scoring in each half of the match at the 'Cathedral'.

Elsewhere, Kwara United pipped El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0 while Emiloju Julius scored in the 26th minute for Bendel Insurance to edge out Katsina United 1-0 at the Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.