Nigeria: Grange, Others Shine At Ouomodo Swimming Grand Slam

4 February 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

Grange School emerged among the schools that are poised to win the overall best position in the 1st Quomodo Swimming Grand Slam which will be determined at the end of the Phase Two of the event to be held later in the year.

The First Phase took place over the weekend at the Ikoyi Club 1938 with so much fun and glamour.

At the end of the thrilling contests by the schools at the swimming pool section of the Ikoyi Club, Grange school swimmers were all over the place in various categories just as young ones from Riverbank School, Children International School, Meadow Hall School and The Kids Court School were also splendid in the pools with exiting podium finish in various categories.

The Games Captain and Vice Chairman of Ikoyi Club Swimming Section, Akinbulejo Onabolu, explained that the second phase of the youth developmental competition will be decisive for the participating schools.

"Winners will emerge at the end of the second leg of the competition but overall, the tournament was very exciting. We feel honoured to have brought together close to 200 students," he said.

A representative of the sponsors, Quomodo Limited, Ebunoluwa Adebesin, said the body was committed to empowering young people to achieve their dreams.

Breaststroke, freestyle, individual medley and backstroke are some of the events the schools took part in at the swimming event.

