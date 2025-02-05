Nigeria: How a Pot of Yoghurt a Day Can Prolong Life - - Scientists

4 February 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Eating a yoghurt a day could extend your life, scientists say.

A study has found that consuming a modest 50g of either full-fat or low-fat yoghurt every day - or half of one pot - could cut the risk of an early death by almost 20 per cent.

Researchers from China's Central South University, who analysed the diets and health of 186,000 men and women in the UK, found those who ate up to 50g a day were 18 per cent less likely to die prematurely.

Yoghurt's natural bacteria may have beneficial effects on the gut which could explain the protective effect, the scientists suggested.

"These novel findings hold clinical and public health importance by providing evidence for moderate yogurt consumption as an element of a healthy diet," they said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.