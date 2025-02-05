Nigeria: How a Pot of Yoghurt a Day Can Prolong Life - - Scientists

Eating a yoghurt a day could extend your life, scientists say.

A study has found that consuming a modest 50g of either full-fat or low-fat yoghurt every day - or half of one pot - could cut the risk of an early death by almost 20 per cent.

Researchers from China's Central South University, who analysed the diets and health of 186,000 men and women in the UK, found those who ate up to 50g a day were 18 per cent less likely to die prematurely.

Yoghurt's natural bacteria may have beneficial effects on the gut which could explain the protective effect, the scientists suggested.

"These novel findings hold clinical and public health importance by providing evidence for moderate yogurt consumption as an element of a healthy diet," they said.