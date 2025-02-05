South Africa: Committee On Correctional Services Calls for Acceleration of Trial Cases At Courts As Part of Resolving Overcrowding

document

Parliament, Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services, Ms Kgomotso Ramoboleng, told the Department of Correctional Services that building new prisons is not a solution to the problem of overcrowding in correctional centres in South Africa.

She said the solution lies in addressing the justice system's fundamental problems, including the delay in the processing of trials and completion of cases by courts, among other things. She said trials should be sped up and completed within a reasonable time. She also called on the department to have bilateral engagements with other relevant government departments in the justice, security and correctional services cluster to deal with the problem of overcrowding.

The department appeared before the committee today to brief the committee on infrastructure projects, including progress on the Memorandum of Understanding on Infrastructure Projects with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and progress on Baviaanspoort and Modderbee Correctional Centre Kitchen Projects.

The department told the committee that with an average overcrowding rate of approximately 46%, there is an urgent need to construct and/or regain 50 000 bed spaces. The department said that requires the construction of 100 new correctional centres with a bed space capacity of 500 each or alternatively 50 new correctional centres with a bed space capacity of 1 000 each.

The committee heard that the budget allocation for infrastructure needs has been cut from R1 billion to about R721 million, and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has devolved the majority of maintenance responsibilities to the DCS. Therefore, the need exists to reallocate funding proportional to responsibilities to fund the implementation of DCS maintenance projects.

The committee was briefed on the status of each of the correctional centre projects under construction. The projects include Burgersdorp, Parys, Voorberg, Richards Bay, Zeerust, George, Nigel, Leeuwkop, Thohoyandou, Kirkwood, Emthonjeni, Brits, and Mthatha. The department did not provide the committee with a meaningful report regarding the completion of kitchen projects in Baviaanspoort and Modderbee Correctional Centres.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The department also briefed the committee on the incarceration of foreign nationals in correctional facilities. It informed the committee that there is a draft policy on interstate transfer of prisoners which the committee requested to be presented to it.