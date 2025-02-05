Liberia: Patrick Honnah Breaks Silence On LTA Generator Benefits

Monrovia — Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) Commissioner for Consumer and Public Affairs, Patrick Honnah, has dismissed allegations that he is benefiting from a government-funded generator and receiving excessive fuel allocations at taxpayers' expense.

His clarity came following a social media exchange between Honnah and Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) partisan Shanti Kromah. Kromah accused Honnah of enjoying financial perks under the Unity Party-led government, including fuel benefits and the alleged use of an LTA-funded generator. The claims surfaced after one of Honnah's employees criticized the leadership of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), prompting Kromah to respond.

Honnah Rejects Claims, Hits Back at CDC

Reacting to the allegations, Honnah firmly denied the assertions, accusing the CDC of hypocrisy and mismanagement during its six-year tenure in government.

"Shanti Kromah, you sat here for six years when your muyan government said they were harmonizing. Nobody knew what they were actually doing until we got into these positions. Today, you have the nerves to talk?" Honnah fired back in a social media post.

He further emphasized that the Boakai administration has significantly reduced fuel and communication benefits, implementing a fiscal policy that curtails such expenditures.

"By the way, we have taken steps to cut down on gas and scratch cards. Your bosses could not muster the courage to do so. The JNB government has issued a fiscal policy that states heads of entities will not get anything more than 150 gallons per month. This is more than a 300 percent reduction compared to what your government officials took for six years, and you were mute, getting your share," he added.

Denies Generator Allegation, Shifts Focus to Former LTA Official

Addressing the generator claim, Honnah categorically denied receiving such a benefit from the LTA. Instead, he pointed fingers at former LTA official Israel Akinsanya, who served under the previous CDC-led administration.

"And I do not have a generator from LTA. Israel Akinsanya (from your government) has it. T for thanks," he stated.