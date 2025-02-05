Liberia: Kenyan Woman Arrested At Ria With Over 8kg of Heroin

Monrovia — Liberian authorities have arrested a Kenyan national attempting to smuggle 8.642 kilograms of heroin through the Roberts International Airport (RIA), marking another major victory in the country's fight against drug trafficking.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Larnah B. Arondo, was apprehended in the early hours of February 1, 2025, upon arrival on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-933 from Thailand via Addis Ababa. According to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), the narcotics were concealed within the frame of a canopy inside her luggage.

Addressing the press on Monday, LDEA Director General Anthony Souh confirmed the arrest, stating that the street value of the seized heroin is estimated at US$388,890, based on a per-gram price of US$45.

International Drug Network Suspected

Preliminary investigations suggest Arondo was acting as a drug courier for an international syndicate. She reportedly told investigators that a Nigerian national known only as "Alex," based in Thailand, instructed her to deliver the package to a Liberian recipient identified as Abel Somah Gbedia.

LDEA agents have since taken Gbedia into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into the suspected drug network.

"This latest drug bust is part of an intensified effort by the LDEA to curb the influx of narcotics into the country," Souh stated.

Major Drug Seizures in Late 2024

The arrest comes on the heels of a significant crackdown on drug trafficking by the LDEA. Between October 1 and December 31, 2024, the agency confiscated a total of 715.43 kilograms of various narcotics, including:

KUSH - 10.231 kg

- 10.231 kg Marijuana - 700.03 kg

- 700.03 kg Heroin - 0.4377 kg

- 0.4377 kg Cocaine - 0.7579 kg

- 0.7579 kg Tramadol - 2.7772 kg

- 2.7772 kg Precursor chemicals - 1.2 kg

During this period, 133 individuals were arrested, including 91 men and 42 women. Among them were 108 Liberians, 15 Nigerians, four Sierra Leoneans, three Ghanaians, two Gambians, and one Guinean.

Souh confirmed that those found culpable have been forwarded to court for prosecution.

LDEA's Commitment to Fighting Drug Trafficking

The LDEA has reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling drug networks and preventing Liberia from becoming a transit hub for international narcotics syndicates. The agency is urging the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to law enforcement.