Somalia: 7th Prosecutors Conference of Somalia Opens in Mogadishu to Address Terrorism Financing

5 February 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The 7th Prosecutors Conference of Somalia officially commenced today in Mogadishu, marking a significant gathering of senior officials, prosecutors from both the Federal and state levels, and key representatives from Somalia's security agencies.

The conference serves as a critical platform for discussing strategies to combat terrorism financing, an ongoing challenge in the country.

The focus of this year's conference is on strengthening the legal framework, enhancing collaboration between various institutions, and identifying concrete strategies to dismantle the financial networks supporting terrorist organizations.

With terrorism financing being a key obstacle to national security, the conference aims to ensure a more robust, unified approach to counteract these threats.

Somalia's Federal Government, along with state-level prosecutors and security agencies, are actively engaged in forging partnerships that will enable the enforcement of more effective laws to target the flow of financial resources to terrorist groups operating in the region.

The discussions at the conference are expected to play a vital role in Somalia's ongoing efforts to bolster national security and reduce the impact of terrorism on the country's stability and development.

