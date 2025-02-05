Somalia: South West State Signs Historic Disability Rights Act

5 February 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

BAIDOA, Somalia — South West State President Abdiasis Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen has signed the Disability Rights Act into law, making the state the first federal member in Somalia to implement legislation to protect the rights of individuals with disabilities.

The law, drafted by the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs with support from the United Nations, aims to improve the welfare of people with disabilities and ensure equal opportunities in society.

The signing ceremony in Baidoa was attended by South West Minister of Women Shamsa Mohamed Yarow, Abdifatah Mahad, Director of the South West Presidential Palace, and Kirsten Young, Chief of the UN's Human Rights and Protection Group in Somalia.

Representing the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Young expressed her support for the new law, emphasising its role in advancing inclusion and protecting the rights of disabled individuals in Somalia.

The UN Human Rights Office in Somalia has partnered with the Federal Government and regional authorities to develop legal frameworks that support the needs of people with disabilities.

This new law passed by South West State reflects these joint efforts and is expected to inspire other regions across Somalia.

This milestone sets a strong example for the country as it continues to establish national disability rights policies. The law brings hope that similar measures will be adopted nationwide, fostering a more inclusive environment for all Somalis.

