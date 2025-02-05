Nigeria: Chieftaincy Dispute - Adeleke Visits Troubled Esa-Oke, to Probe Crisis

Following the crisis that rocked Esa-Oke in Obokun local government over a chieftaincy dispute, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke visited the troubled community, pledging to set up a panel of inquiry over the matter.

Gunmen had on Monday stormed Esa-Oke, shooting sporadically, inflicting serious injuries on residents of the town.

Speaking after inspecting the damages at the Owamiran of Esa-Oke palace on Tuesday, where a car and the palace were torched, Governor Adeleke stressed the importance of peace to development, saying one should always vent grievances through peaceful means without resorting to violence.

"Having listened to your grievances, I will set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the matter and ensure that every culprit is brought to book. I will look at your complaints with the fear of God and ensure that everyone gets justice.

"You must all jettison violence and embrace peace. It is unfortunate that we have a crisis in Ifon/Ilobu and now Esa-Oke; nothing is worth killing our people for," he added.

Earlier in his remark, the Asalu of Esa-Oke, Chief Ajewole James reiterated that Ido-Ajegunle belongs to Esa-Oke and the community Ilesa could lay claim to is known as Ido-Ayegunle as contained in the Government gazette, urging government officials to investigate the details.

Also, the Owamiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, said his people are peace-loving and decided not to retaliate against the damage done to his palace and the wanton looting and destruction of property belonging to his subject.

He demanded that the Baale of Ido-Ajegunle, kidnapped by some persons claiming to be police and youths arrested during the chaos unleashed on the town, be released.

Meanwhile, the community recounted that no lives were lost during the crisis, contrary to the claim by its representative on Monday that four youths were killed by gun-shooting invaders.