South Africa: Excitement As UCT Welcomes More Than 4 000 First-Years

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) upper campus came alive on Saturday, 1 February, as more than 4 000 first-year students were officially welcomed on campus. Coinciding with the First-Year Campus Reception (FYCR) was the Parent Orientation (PO), hosted at the Sarah Baartman Hall (SBH) with two dedicated sessions designed to equip parents and guardians with the knowledge, information, and confidence needed to support their children as they got their academic journey under way.

Leading the PO programme was the deputy vice-chancellor for Transformation, Student Affairs and Social Responsiveness, Professor Elelwani Ramugondo; with vice-chancellor, Professor Mosa Moshabela, delivering the keynote address. The interim registrar, Associate Professor Kathy Idensohn, weighed in on the critical aspects, resources, and support that are on offer to the students. President of the Students' Representative Council (SRC), Thando Lukhele, was also in attendance.

The SRC had been busy transporting students to campus in the week leading up to the FYCR, including on the day.

Students coming from all over the country, continent, and world were chaperoned and orientated to ensure a stress-free experience as first-time students at UCT.

VC brought it closer to home

Welcoming and addressing parents and guardians for the first time as vice-chancellor, Professor Moshabela shared that he too was attending as a first-time UCT parent, with his daughter beginning her first year.

This dual role gave his speech a heartfelt resonance, as he reassured families that UCT was not only a place of academic excellence but also a nurturing environment where young minds could flourish, and responsible leaders can be developed.

He emphasised UCT's commitment to cultivating not just national but global leaders, pointing to the university's distinguished alumni who have made their mark across global industries.

"Getting in is one thing, but getting through is another," Moshabela said.

"We welcome you like this, so you know that you are now a UCT parent. To those who are not new to this, welcome back. I am also a UCT parent now. So, ladies and gentlemen, it was one thing to arrive at this point, it is another to walk the journey for the next few years.

"We train our students to be the best of the best, not just nationally but internationally. We value excellence, and while our students are talented, smart, and gifted, we also put pressure on them.

That's where you, as parents and guardians, come in: to provide the support they need when challenges arise."

The role of parents and guardians

Moshabela assured the parents and guardians that UCT is a diverse community, one that reflects the complexity and richness of the world. He encouraged parents to remain engaged and to remind their children to take advantage of the numerous resources available at UCT.

"We train our students to be the best of the best, not just nationally but internationally."

"This university is a microcosm of society. With an international student base of about 13 to 15%, we ensure that our students not only excel academically but also develop an understanding of the world's diversity; the diversity which they will experience here at UCT is a diversity that we are proud to be associated with.

"We provide a wealth of support structures, but they are only as effective as the students who use them. If your child needs help, encourage them to ask until they get it."

Beyond academics, he spoke of the importance of encouraging an environment rooted in the values of ubuntu, respect, and empathy. "Together, we will make the world better. As parents, you are now stakeholders in this journey. You have the right to engage with us and share where you believe we can do better."

Associate Professor Indelsohn shared the sentiments of the vice-chancellor in a heartfelt address while urging the parents and guardians to encourage students to make use of the broad array of support structures.

"UCT offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, all of these activities are conducted within a framework of governance and decision-making bodies [that are] all involved in running of this university," said Indelsohn.

"The university Council governs the [institution]. Senate governs the academic admin, faculty boards ... and a large web of committees, sub- and ad-hoc committees, working groups, and task teams are all involved in making this university an excellent institution. I wish you and your child the very best as you join our UCT community."

A legacy of excellence and a future of possibilities

UCT, an institution with deep historical roots dating back to 1829, has evolved from its teaching-focused origins to become a world-renowned institution for research and innovation. "We have some of the best academics and scientists that this country and continent hold," Moshabela noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Together, we will make the world better. As parents, you are now stakeholders in this journey."

Among the many families present was the Pule family from Johannesburg, celebrating their daughter Koketso's enrolment in the prestigious actuarial science programme. Having matriculated from Beaulieu College, Koketso represents the next generation of scholars who will carry UCT's legacy of excellence forward.

"We are excited to get going on this journey," Thobeka Pule, Koketso's mother, said. "There is a sense of pride that we have being UCT parents. Koketso is our eldest, so this is very nerve-wracking for us, but from what we heard the VC saying gave us the confidence we need to know our daughter is in good hands."

Moshabela reflected on UCT's metaphorical shift from being a 'university on top of the mountain' to a 'university at the bottom of the hill', symbolising its increasing engagement with and contribution to society.

"Our children are benefitting because of the work that others did before to bring us to this point. I invite you to make a decision to commit to that journey. [I invite you] to be an active participant, a partner, to be a UCT parent ... own that title and badge and wear that t-shirt."