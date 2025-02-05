Liberia: Health Minister Justifies Making Specialized Doctors Chos

Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto has justified her decision to appoint specialized doctors as County Health Officers (CHOs) despite reservations from lawmakers regarding doctors assuming administrative roles. Minister Kpoto explained that her decision aligns with the Boakai Administration's ARREST objectives, aimed at building a resilient health sector.

The defense of her decision came in response to concerns raised by Grand Bassa County District #1 Representative Isaac Bannie, who suggested that appointing specialized doctors as CHOs may have contributed to an increase in maternal mortality rates. Rep. Bannie's claim, however, had no statistical reliance or backing.

The minister countered these arguments by highlighting the positive impact of having an OB/GYN specialist as the County Health Officer for Montserrado County, citing a significant drop in maternal mortality rates in the counties. She further mentioned plans to establish a maternal theater in Duport Road as part of these efforts.

The OB/GYN doctors specialize in pregnancy, childbirth, and the female reproductive system -- monitoring mothers and their babies' health throughout pregnancy and after delivery -- these have caused the maternal mortality rate to drop significantly in Montserrado County. Dr Kpoto further said that based on the Montserrado CHO's proposal, the ministry is considering opening a maternal theatre in Duport road.

The issue was brought before the House plenary, which voted for the Health Ministry to be reviewed by the Committee on Health to reconcile differing opinions on the appointment of specialized doctors as administrators.

While some lawmakers expressed skepticism about removing specialized doctors from clinical roles, Dr. Kpoto emphasized the value of their expertise in supervising and enhancing the resilience of healthcare facilities and medical staff.