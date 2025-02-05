Liberia: Nahwul Welcomes Govt Salary Adjustments

-- But calls for fair implementation

The National Health Workers Union of Liberia (NAHWUL) has welcomed the government's recent salary adjustments for health workers but is calling for urgent action to address disparities in implementation. While some healthcare workers saw an increase in their January 2025 salaries, many others, particularly non-clinical staff, were left out, and some even reported unexpected deductions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, NAHWUL, through its acting Secretary General, Deemi T. Dearzrua, expressed appreciation to the Government of Liberia (GoL) for what it described as a "commendable demonstration" of its commitment to closing salary gaps within the Ministry of Health.

The union, which has long advocated for improved wages and working conditions for health professionals, acknowledged that the salary increments marked a positive step.

However, it noted that reports from its members revealed inconsistencies in how the adjustments were applied.

According to NAHWUL, while some healthcare workers received significant salary increases, many others, especially those in non-clinical roles, have yet to see any changes in their pay.

Additionally, some workers reportedly received lower-than-expected adjustments, while others experienced salary deductions instead of the promised increments.

"These disparities undermine the government's pledge to equitably address salary gaps within the health sector," the union stated. "We therefore respectfully urge the Government of Liberia to swiftly address these outstanding issues to ensure that all health workers benefit equitably from the promised salary adjustments."

NAHWUL is also calling for the adjustments to be retroactive to January 2025, arguing that those who were left out in the initial phase deserve to be fairly compensated. The union emphasized that ensuring fairness in salary distribution is crucial to maintaining industrial harmony within the sector.

Beyond salaries, NAHWUL reminded the government of its earlier promise to construct staff hostels in three counties, a project announced by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) for 2025. The union is urging authorities to begin implementation within the first quarter of this year, stressing that adequate housing for healthcare workers, particularly in rural areas, is essential for improving public health service delivery.

"The absence of proper accommodation remains a major challenge for health workers in rural Liberia, where poor living conditions and inadequate infrastructure often drive skilled professionals away from these critical areas," the union added.

NAHWUL's latest statement comes against the backdrop of years of advocacy for better pay, improved working conditions, and job security for Liberia's health workers. The union has repeatedly engaged the government on issues ranging from delayed salaries to the lack of essential protective equipment in hospitals and clinics.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, health workers faced severe challenges, including unpaid hazard benefits and poor working conditions. The union staged protests in 2020 and 2021, demanding salary increments and improved benefits for frontline workers. Though the government made commitments to address these concerns, implementation has been slow and inconsistent.

In 2023, NAHWUL raised alarms over the increasing migration of skilled Liberian health professionals to other countries due to low wages and poor incentives. The union warned that the trend could further weaken Liberia's already struggling healthcare system, which continues to grapple with understaffing, limited resources, and the lingering effects of the Ebola outbreak.

As the union pushes for full implementation of salary adjustments and the fulfillment of other commitments, it is urging its members, particularly those negatively impacted by the recent adjustments, to remain patient. NAHWUL assured healthcare workers that it remains engaged with the government to resolve the issues amicably.