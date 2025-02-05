Liberia: Emirates Hospital in Dire Straits

-- Sen. Konneh decries horrible conditions, many other health facilities also facing challenges

The Emirates Hospital in Gbarpolu County, like other referral hospitals in the country, is facing severe financial challenges, and will collapse soon if nothing is done to save the dire situation, Senator Amara Konneh, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Audit and Account, has alarmed.

The shortage of funding has severely impacted the hospital's operations, and the quality of care provided to patients.

Konneh said that the hospital lacks essential drugs, electricity is in very short supply, and health workers are demotivated due to lack of incentives.

Expressing concerns about the facility's precarious state, Konneh, in a letter to the Senate Plenary, said during a recent visit to the hospital, he observed critical issues such as empty pharmacy shelves, underutilized advanced equipment due to electricity and fuel shortages, and inadequate living conditions for healthcare providers.

"I visited the Emirates Hospital to gain insight into their operations, including challenges and opportunities. I was deeply moved by what I witnessed; the pharmacy shelves are empty, and much of the advanced equipment capable of providing excellent diagnostic and care remains unused because of the lack of electricity and fuel shortages to fire up one of the two 440 KVA generators at night due to the lack of resources," Senator Konneh noted.

He lamented that around 9 p.m., when the evening falls and the massive solar powered system shuts down, patients endure unbearable heat and are often forced to rest in the hospital yard on their lappas or mats with their relatives.

"It is heartbreaking to see our people in such distress. The computers and servers that host and share patient information systems with doctors, nurses, and pharmacists to review and act on patient care promptly are all down," he said. "The electricity that supports the water system in the hospital and their living quarters does not exist for the same reasons."

Senator Konneh highlighted the significant funding disparities faced by Emirates Hospital, with allocations falling far below the required amounts, leading to a decline in essential services.

Former President George Manneh Weah in January 2023, dedicated Emirates Hospital, whose construction was financed by the government of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE noted that the initiative reflects the country's keenness to build bridges of cooperation and support other countries and peoples around the world.

The hospital has a capacity of 125 beds and covers an area of 80,000 square meters with all modern facilities upon its dedication. The hospital has operating rooms, a modern laboratory, an intensive care unit and various specialized departments, but lack of adequate budget to facilitate the operations of the hospital has rendered much of the equipment dormant.

It could be recalled that during the 2024 Fiscal Year, Emirates Hospital was allocated US$350,000 but only received US$37,000, a mere 10.6 percent. In FY25, that appropriation has been drastically slashed to just $150,000, a 57 percent decrease.

Similar challenges were reported in other referral hospitals across Liberia, indicating a widespread issue within the healthcare system.

Several Senators whose counties have referral hospitals, including Senate Pro-tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, expressed concerns over the challenges those facilities are enduring. Karnga-Lawrence disclosed that the Buchanan Government Hospital is facing the same problem.

"We have to attack this situation holistically, through a nationwide tour and summon the necessary instructions for timely interventions," she said.

Sen. Konneh, who is also one of Liberia's former Finance Ministers, recounted countless stories of the struggle and resilience of doctors, nurses, patients, and their families in the country's hospitals and health facilities nationwide that cannot be told in a single letter.

"John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Monrovia, Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town, 14 Military Hospital in Margibi, C. H. Rennie Hospital in Kakata, Jackson F. Doe Hospital in Tappita, Tellawoyen Hospital in Voinjama, and Government Hospitals in Tubmanburg. Robertsport. Buchanan, Cestos City, Greenville, Harper, and Gbarnga are all experiencing the same problem," Konneh noted.

In 2024, Senator Konneh disclosed that he wrote several communications on the struggle of healthcare facilities nationwide that were sent to the Committee on Health, to get the Ministries of Health and Finance to address some of these challenges.

"Unfortunately, the Senate Committee on Health made very little progress because the bureaucracies of both institutions continue to create unnecessary bottlenecks for the disbursement of resources to our health centers, threatening the lives of our citizens seeking care."

Senator Konneh urged immediate interventions to address the funding shortfall and ensure the sustainability of healthcare services nationwide. To address these pressing concerns, he called for the Ministers of Finance and Development Planning and Health and Social Welfare to appear before the Senate to provide clarity on the allocation of resources and the disbursement of funds to healthcare facilities.

He emphasized the critical role of adequate funding in supporting healthcare infrastructure and delivery of services, urging his colleagues to take proactive steps to address the funding gaps faced by hospitals and medical centers across the country.

"To help us understand the reason for the drastic slash in the Emirates Hospital's appropriation and the slow or lack of disbursement of funds to health facilities nationwide," Konneh said, "I humbly implore you(Protemp),and the Plenary to have the Ministers of Finance and Development Planning and Health and Social Welfare appear before the Committee of the Whole on Thursday, February 6, 2025."

Liberians, he regretted, are struggling across the nation, and called on his colleagues to bring the ministers to the plenary to tell Senators about the situation at the health facilities nationwide, supported by disbursement details from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and delivery records of medicines and medical supplies from the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.