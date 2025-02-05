Liberia: LP Finally Settles Internal Dispute

After a period of four years marked by internal strife, the Liberty Party (LP) has officially achieved reunification, a significant development for the opposition party.

The news was announced on February 3, 2025, at the LP's new headquarters on Tubman Boulevard in Congo Town by the standard bearer, Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, who revealed that the party is now united under her leadership.

This pivotal decision follows extensive efforts at reconciliation by a collaborative committee representing both factions within the party. Senator Lawrence expressed gratitude to party members, supporters, and the public for their patience and unwavering hope throughout the reunification process.

She emphasized the significance of the moment, stating, "Today is a long-awaited day. For over four years, the partisans of the Liberty Party have waited patiently and hopefully for the announcement that would bring our party together."

The party's path to reconciliation came after several months of intense dialogue, culminating in a unified front under Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence. The party's leadership has now called for a National Convention, scheduled from Friday, February 7th, to Sunday, February 9th, 2025. Under the theme "Stronger Together," the event will aim to finalize and formalize the party's unity in accordance with both the party's constitution and the rules of the National Elections Commission.

Senator Lawrence expressed her gratitude to all supporters for their trust and enthusiasm throughout the reconciliation process, calling for unity and love as the party moves forward. "Come let's reunite! Come let's show love to one another!" she urged.

Senator Lawrence extended appreciation to all supporters for their dedication and urged unity and compassion as the party progresses forward. The upcoming National Convention is anticipated to reinforce the party's unified direction, setting the stage for a resurgent and cohesive Liberty Party as it prepares for the 2025 elections.

This event aims to solidify and formalize the party's unity in alignment with its constitution and the rules of the National Elections Commission. The convention will commence with a special parade on February 8th, 2025, at 8 a.m., starting at the LP's new headquarters on Tubman Boulevard.