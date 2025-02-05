Liberia: Senate Moves to Address U.S. Aid Suspension

In response to the recent suspension of U.S. government aid to countries across the globe through USAID, including Liberia, the Liberian Senate has mandated its Committees on Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning, Foreign Affairs, and Agriculture to engage with relevant ministries and agencies to determine a way forward.

The Senate's decision follows a joint communication submitted by Senators Amara Konneh (Gbarpolu County), Abraham Darius Dillon (Montserrado County), Augustine Chea (Sinoe County), and Gbehzongar Findley (Grand Bassa County). The Senators emphasized the urgency of reassessing Liberia's budgetary framework, particularly its allocations for the next four years, given the financial vacuum left by the U.S. decision.

Days after U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, an internal memo was sent to US officials and embassies, including Liberia, ordering a halt to nearly all existing foreign assistance and pausing new aid, the BBC reported.

The current suspension of foreign aid initiated is prompting significant apprehension regarding Liberia's economic stability and progress in development efforts. This has caught the attention of the Liberian Senate.

"The recent action by the U.S. government necessitates immediate attention," the Senators stated. "We must reassess our national budget and development financing strategies to ensure continuity in essential programs that impact the lives of ordinary Liberians."

The aid suspension stems from a policy shift by U.S. President Donald Trump who, under his "America First" initiative, temporarily halted billions of dollars in foreign assistance pending a 90-day review by the U.S. State Department. This decision has significantly impacted funding allocations worldwide, including Liberia, which depends heavily on donor support to supplement its national development agenda, especially in healthcare, education and food security.

A key concern for the Liberian government is the loss of a substantial U.S. investment formalized last year under Amendments 14 and 15 to the Development Objective Agreement (DOAG). Initially established in May 2020 under the administration of then-President George M. Weah, this agreement committed an additional $114.5 million in U.S. aid, accounting for 14% of Liberia's national budget.

The U.S. government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), announced an allocation of more than $114.4 million in funding to support economic growth and education initiatives in Liberia.

This funding is part of the original five-year Development Objective Agreement, totaling $640 million, signed in May 2020, with approximately $489.9 million already committed. However, the current freeze on U.S. foreign aid poses challenges to the continuity of these essential programs.

The unprecedented foreign aid freeze by the Trump administration, which impacts most aid programs except emergency food assistance and military aid to certain allies, has resulted in layoffs and program closures within USAID-funded projects.

With this funding now on hold, lawmakers fear disruptions in critical sectors such as health, education, agriculture, human rights, and media. The Senate's directive for interagency discussions aims to develop alternative financial strategies to bridge the gap left by the suspended aid.

As the committees begin consultations, there is growing anticipation regarding how the Liberian government will respond to this challenge, ensuring that essential services and development programs continue despite the funding shortfall. As one of Liberia's biggest donors, USAID's support has not only been towards numerous initiatives but also employment.

While Secretary of State Marco Rubio has provided a temporary exemption for certain humanitarian programs, many aid organizations remain uncertain about the future of critical initiatives.

Brenda Moore, Founder and Executive Director at Kids' Educational Engagement Project (KEEP), said the suspension of USAID will put the government under pressure to find alternatives to the existing programs and projects.

"Allowing some of these projects to be halted altogether will mean restart, and in some cases, remobilization costs not initially included in the operational budget," she wrote on Facebook. "With limited resources, this is no easy task. The stop-work order will not only halt progress but has also put a strain on our local economy and the livelihoods of many Liberians."

Liberia, still in recovery from past conflicts and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, heavily relies on U.S. financial assistance to support education, food security, and healthcare initiatives.

The humanitarian implications of the aid freeze are alarming, as programs focused on education, healthcare, and economic development are at risk, hindering Liberia's efforts to build a resilient workforce capable of sustaining growth.

Since the end of the civil war 22 years ago, Liberia has been dependent on donor funding. The current administration expects that 60 percent of the funding for its $8 billion economic development plan will come from the government and international donors, with the remainder sourced from private investments.