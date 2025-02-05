Liberia: AFL Reaffirms Commitment to Security, Democracy

The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has reiterated its dedication to ensuring national security through active engagement with the public, emphasizing its role in strengthening democracy and safeguarding the country's stability.

Speaking at a one-day symposium marking the 68th Armed Forces Day on Tuesday in Congo Town, Minister of National Defense, Retired Major General Geraldine George, reaffirmed the AFL's commitment to fostering civic engagement.

"The AFL remains steadfast in championing this cause, ensuring that all citizens have a voice in shaping the future of our security landscape," Minister George stated. "We will continue to engage with communities through outreach programs, civic education, and social development initiatives to build a more secure Liberia."

Adding to the discussion, Major General Davidson Forley, Chief of Staff of the AFL, emphasized that national security is a collective effort, requiring participation from all sectors of society.

"Security is a responsibility that goes beyond the military," he said. "It is through effective collaborations, intelligence sharing, and harmonizing our resources that we can build a safer and more resilient country."

Meanwhile, the Acting Chairman of the Governance Commission, Professor Alaric Tokpah, stressed the need for reforms in Liberia's legal framework and constitution to ensure the sustainability of democracy.

"Democracy should not depend solely on the goodwill of political leaders," he asserted. "The continuation of democratic practices must be enshrined in our Constitution and legal regime to guarantee that governance remains accountable and inclusive."

Professor Tokpah called for broader engagement with stakeholders to strengthen democratic institutions and uphold the rule of law.

In her remarks, ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia, Josephine Nkrumah, lauded the AFL's approach to community engagement, contrasting it with other security institutions in West Africa that often operate with minimal public interaction.

"Sustaining democracy requires a whole-of-society approach, and the Armed Forces of Liberia have demonstrated their willingness to be a part of that process," Ambassador Nkrumah stated. "Their outreach efforts are commendable and should serve as a model for other security agencies."

The symposium, held under the theme "Effective Stakeholder Engagement Through Inter-Agency Collaboration for the Enhancement of Sustainable Democracy," featured discussions with experts and representatives from across Liberian society.

As part of the 68th Armed Forces Day celebrations, events will continue with a Jummat service at the Fish Market in Sinkor on Friday, followed by a community cleanup campaign beginning at Crown Hill, Snapper Hill in Monrovia on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

The official Armed Forces Day ceremony will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 7 a.m. at the Barclay Training Center (BTC) under the theme, "Sustaining Peace and Security Through Stakeholder Engagement: The Role of the Armed Forces of Liberia." A highlight of the celebration will be the keynote address by President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, who serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Sierra Leonean Armed Forces. His speech is expected to focus on regional security cooperation, democratic stability, and the evolving role of national militaries in West Africa.

With Liberia facing emerging security and governance challenges, the AFL's emphasis on collaboration, civic engagement, and transparency signals a commitment to upholding peace and democracy. As the country observes its 68th Armed Forces Day, national security and democratic resilience require a united effort from all Liberians.