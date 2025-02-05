Namibia: Police Investigating a Possible Drowning After Windhoek Rains

5 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police are investigating a suspected drowning after a vehicle washed up in Windhoek.

According to the police, an 87-year-old driver who is yet to be identified was dropping off two women passengers when his hatchback got stuck while attempting to cross the river on Sean McBride Street at Auasblick.

"As water levels rapidly rose, flooding the car, the current began to sweep it away. The two women managed to exit the vehicle; however, the driver remained inside."

"The vehicle, along with the driver, was carried away by the strong floodwaters. It eventually came to a stop near the bridge under Robert Mugabe Avenue, having been swept from Sean McBride Street through Jason Wanahepo Ndadi Street, covering a distance of over a kilometre," the police say in a report.

Upon inspection, no one was found inside the vehicle, they add.

"The emergency services are actively searching for the missing individual or recovering his body," says the report.

