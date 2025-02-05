Namibia: Aid Worth N$2.6 Million Provided to 1 100 Patients By Cancer Association in 2024

In 2024, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) provided financial assistance to over 1 100 patients and offered housing to patients and caregivers travelling for treatment, distributing N$2.63 million in aid.

CAN also conducted free cancer screenings for thousands of Namibians, including screenings for cervical cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer.

However, due to financial difficulties, the organisation had to reduce some services, especially outreach programmes that bring early detection to rural areas.

CAN chief Rolf Hansen discussed these issues during an interview on Monday.

He stated that the National Cancer Outreach Programme, which offers free screenings, had to cut back on visits due to budget constraints.

A report was released by CAN as Namibia joins the global observance of World Cancer Day on 4 February with this year's World Cancer Day campaign, led by the Union for International Cancer Control, which promotes a shift toward a people-centred approach to cancer care.

The campaign is set to run from 2025 to 2027.

Meanwhile, CAN's interim homes, House Acacia and CHICA Interim Home, saw increased demand after medical aid schemes stopped covering accommodation costs for patients travelling for treatment with financial assistance also becoming more important, with an average of 92 new applications each month, according to Hansen.

|

One of the major challenges, Hansen noted, is access to early diagnostic services.

"The Namibia Breast Clinic Initiative, which provides financial support for breast biopsies, continued to operate in 2024, but rising costs meant the programme needed more funding. Without early diagnosis, many patients face late-stage detection, which lowers survival rates," he said.

Additionally, Hansen highlighted CAN's work in national cancer policy stating that the association helped revive the National Cancer Control Plan in 2024, working with the health ministry to advocate for decentralised cancer care.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A draft policy was submitted to establish regional treatment centres to improve access outside Windhoek," he said.

Hansen saud looking ahead, CAN's priorities for 2025 include strengthening prevention efforts, expanding patient support programmes, and increasing training for healthcare professionals. However, these goals require more financial support from donors, the government, and corporate partners to remain sustainable.