Namibia: Fire Causes Temporary Closure of Mondesa Clinic

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has announced the temporary closure of the Mondesa Clinic at Swakopmund following a fire that broke out in the early hours of Monday.

In a press statement, health director Anna Jonas confirmed that no injuries or casualties were recorded during the incident. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to the police report, it is alleged that a security guard on duty at the time heard multiple explosion-like sounds before being alerted by a nearby resident that the clinic was on fire. The fire is suspected to have originated from the pharmacy section of the facility.

The guard informed a supervisor, who then contacted the Swakopmund Municipality fire department which promptly arrived at the scene and managed to contain the blaze.

"Despite their efforts, the fire caused significant damage, particularly affecting medicines and revenue registers. However, consultation rooms remained largely intact, with only minor damage to medications and electronic equipment," the police say.

As a result of the closure, the ministry has directed patients to alternative health facilities. General healthcare services will now be provided at Tamariskia Clinic, while antenatal care, family planning, and immunisation services will be available at the DRC Clinic. Patients requiring wound care are advised to seek assistance at the Swakopmund District Hospital.

Jonas notes that the health ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Transport, is working to restore services at Mondesa Clinic as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the public is urged to cooperate, as surrounding healthcare facilities are expected to experience increased patient volumes.

Further updates regarding the situation will be provided as more information becomes available.