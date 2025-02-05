Eritrea: Commendable Development of Health Facilities

Barentu — At an activity assessment meeting held on 2 and 3 February in Barentu, it was reported that significant efforts were made in 2024 to expand health facilities, focusing on both healthcare services and human resources.

Dr. Hayelom Kidane, head of the Ministry of Health's regional branch, highlighted key achievements for 2024. These include a 9% increase in the number of pregnant women delivering at health facilities, 100% vaccination coverage, zero prevalence of new diseases, and effective control of malaria outbreaks despite abundant rainfall.

According to the reports presented by heads of health facilities in the sub-zones, commendable effort has been made to control the prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases, encouraging outcome has been registered in community based environmental sanitation activities, and use of modern latrines has increased to 93%.

The reports further indicated that the construction of maternity waiting rooms has reached 85%, voluntary counseling services have expanded to 92%, and the installation of modern medical equipment has greatly enhanced healthcare service provision.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the region, attributed the progress in the health sector to the collaborative efforts of the public and health professionals. He emphasized the importance of maintaining community-based environmental sanitation initiatives in partnership with stakeholders.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Amina Nurhussein, Minister of Health, acknowledged the investments made by the Ministry of Health, local administrations, and the public in 2024 to expand healthcare services in the Gash Barka region. She urged for continued participation in 2025 to achieve even better outcomes.