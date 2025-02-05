Liberian Senate Directs Committees to Engage Ministries, Agencies On Response to U.S. Aid Withdrawal Under Trump

Monrovia — In response to the recent announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend the United States International Development Aid (USAID) to several countries, including Liberia, members of the Liberian Senate have swiftly moved to evaluate the potential implications of the decision on Liberia and its citizens.

Founded in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy, USAID has played an essential role in global development, and its impact in Liberia is far-reaching, affecting sectors such as health, education, and governance.

However, the Trump administration's shift in foreign aid policy has raised alarms, particularly with the agency's temporary freeze of all projects worldwide for a period of 90 days, citing the need to realign USAID's efforts with the "America First" agenda.

The suspension of USAID activities follows a growing controversy surrounding the agency, particularly the departure of senior officials John Voorhees and his deputy, Brian McGill, who were placed on leave after refusing to grant access to classified materials for a team led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In the wake of this controversy, nearly all USAID operations, including its website, have been shut down globally, including in Liberia.

The U.S. State Department has justified the suspension by claiming that USAID had deviated from its original mission of advancing American interests abroad.

The department also suggested that a reassessment is needed to ensure U.S. foreign assistance aligns with the nation's core priorities.

This decision has sent shockwaves across Liberia, a country that heavily relies on USAID funding for critical services.

In response, members of the Liberian Senate convened on Tuesday, February 4, to discuss the ramifications of the suspension and how the government can adjust to these challenges.

The Plenary of the Senate unanimously voted to task the Committees on Ways, Means and Finance, Foreign Affairs, and Agriculture with holding consultations with relevant government ministries and agencies to explore ways forward.

The decision followed a communication submitted by Senators Amara Konneh (Gbarpolu), Gbezohngar Findley (Grand Bassa), Abraham Darius Dillon (Montserrado), and Augustine Chea (Sinoe), who collectively emphasized the urgent need for the Liberian government to reassess its budgeting and development financing strategies due to the possible disruption of USAID-funded initiatives.

The senators noted that the recent amendments to Liberia's Development Objective (DAOG) Agreement with the United States -- formalized in 2024 --would have resulted in an additional $114.5 million in aid over four years. This funding represents approximately 14% of Liberia's national budget and supports vital sectors such as health, education, and economic growth.

"USAID's contributions have been integral in advancing Liberia's development objectives, especially in education and public health," the senators wrote in their communication. "These funds were intended to strengthen reforms in these sectors, ultimately fostering sustainable development and an educated workforce."

In the education sector, USAID had been instrumental in improving access to schooling by funding school lunches for over 19,000 students across Bong and Montserrado counties.

The agency also supported girls' education initiatives and worked with the government to improve the quality of early childhood and primary education through the Transforming the Education System for Teachers and Students (TESTS) program.

In health, USAID has been pivotal in strengthening Liberia's healthcare infrastructure, providing essential anti-retroviral medications, and improving access to healthcare for vulnerable groups, including women and children.

Additionally, the agency's support extended to Liberia's agricultural sector, where it assisted smallholder farmers in Nimba County and facilitated the growth of agribusiness startups.

The senators expressed grave concerns that the suspension of USAID funding could lead to disruptions in these critical services. "The suspension could impact hospital supplies, disrupt school feeding programs, and hinder efforts to alleviate food insecurity and create jobs within the agriculture sector," they warned.

To mitigate the risks posed by the suspension, the senators called for stable and alternative funding strategies to ensure the continuity of essential programs.

They proposed that the Senate Committees on Ways, Means and Finance, and Foreign Affairs engage with ministries such as Finance, Health, Education, and Agriculture to gain a better understanding of the issue and devise strategic solutions.

"We must prioritize the stable funding of programs that directly impact the health, education, and livelihoods of the Liberian people," the Senators asserted.

With the Trump administration's decision potentially leading to significant socioeconomic challenges, Liberian lawmakers are taking decisive steps to safeguard the nation's development agenda.

As the Senate works to address these concerns, all eyes are on the Liberian government to see how it will respond to this unexpected challenge and whether it can mitigate the negative effects of the aid suspension.