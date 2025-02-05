Liberia: CDC-Cop Chair Massaquoi Declares End to Leniency On Up Regime

Grand Cape Mount County — The newly elected Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change - Council of Patriots (CDC-COP), Foday N. Massaquoi, has vowed to democratically and legally pressure the ruling Unity Party administration to address the social and economic issues confronting Liberians.

Mr. Massaquoi made these remarks immediately after his election as National Chairman of the CDC-COP during the group's Special Convention held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, in Sinje Town, Grand Cape Mount County.

The event, held under the theme: "Rallying the Nation Through Robust Patriotic Actions for Liberia's Redemption," brought together delegates from six counties: Grand Bassa, Bong, Margibi, Grand Cape Mount (host), Bomi, and Montserrado.

Massaquoi was declared the winner of the chairmanship with 20 votes against his opponent Joshua S. Karr, who secured five votes. The results were announced by Elections Commission Chairperson Maminah Gorlon Carry. Other newly elected officials include Aaron Koffa Chea as Vice Chair for Administration, Mark Johnson as Vice Chair for Operations, Augustine P. Outland as Vice Chair for Mobilization, and Aloysious Klah Benson Jr. as Vice Chair for Programs & Planning.

Additional officials elected are Henry Da Silva Tabla as Vice Chair for International Affairs, Archie Tarnel Harris as National Secretary-General, Lassana Fanta Kromah as Deputy Secretary for Administration, Oliver Z. Worozorouah as Deputy Secretary for Records and Research, Javis Emmanuel Kollie as Public Relations Officer, Abraham T. Sherman as Treasurer, and Augustus Jozzie Fahnbulleh as Chaplain.

Massaquoi Declares End to Leniency on UP Administration

In his acceptance speech, Massaquoi asserted that his election is not about him but about the struggle ahead--a fight for the soul of the nation. He described Liberia as being in crisis and in urgent need of redemption.

"The time for leniency is over," he declared, calling on the opposition community to unite against what he termed as a failing administration.

According to Massaquoi, the Boakai-Koung administration has failed on all fronts, leading citizens into perilous times.

"Recent reports reveal that nearly 45% of Liberians experienced theft in 2024, and a staggering 28% were victims of assault--the highest assault rate globally," he stated.

He further claimed that Liberia's economy is collapsing, leaving the people in dire straits, with securing a daily meal now considered an achievement.

Massaquoi also criticized the Unity Party government for presiding over a divided legislature, referring to the ongoing leadership impasse in the House of Representatives. He identified embattled House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa as the legitimate Speaker while dismissing Representative Richard Nagbe Koon, who was elected by the majority members of the House, as unconstitutional.

"Koon is nothing more than a toy boy to Jeremiah K. Koung (the Vice President). This is not governance--it is organized incompetence," he asserted.

He maintained that CDC-COP, which he described as Liberia's foremost civil rights political movement, views the impasse in the legislature as a contradiction and called on citizens to rise against the system.

CDC-COP Chair Rallies Diaspora-Based Support

The new Chairman of the CDC-COP also called on Liberians in the diaspora to support the movement, emphasizing that their contributions remain vital for the country's redemption.

"You have kept the wheels of our nation turning through remittances, advocacy, and unwavering patriotism," he said.

Massaquoi recalled that during the 2023 presidential and legislative elections, many diaspora-based Liberians facilitated and heavily financed the rise of the Unity Party. However, he argued that the government has turned into an "intercontinental embarrassment and a national calamity."

"I know thousands of you are frustrated and disappointed, but let me remind you: it is not your fault that you were betrayed by the Worsonga mafia," he said.

He accused President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of failing to deliver on his promises, claiming that instead of salvation, the Liberian people have been handed "starvation wrapped in poverty, agony, division, and hunger."

Massaquoi said CDC-COP would not remain silent while the economy continues to decline, citing the rising exchange rate of 210 LD per USD and record-high unemployment levels.

"Eighty percent of the youth are jobless, mysterious deaths remain unsolved, our constitution is trampled upon with impunity, and lawlessness is becoming the order of the day," he lamented.

Massaquoi Outlines His Vision

As part of his vision, Massaquoi vowed to lead an inclusive, people-centered, grassroots-driven movement that transcends party lines.

"We will work with every patriotic Liberian--regardless of political affiliation--because our allegiance is to Liberia first," he emphasized.

He stressed that the era of political agreements that benefit only a corrupt few at the expense of the masses must end.

CDC-COP Reaffirms Commitment to CDC Ideology

"Fellow compatriots, let me make one thing abundantly clear: we are CDC-COP, and we reaffirm our commitment to the ideology of the CDC," Massaquoi declared.

He expressed confidence that the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) will reclaim the presidency in 2029.

"The CDC is the people's party, and we are coming back to correct the wrongs, restore hope, and put Liberia back on the path of transformation," he stated.

Massaquoi also called on youth, students, market women, motorcyclists, teachers, and struggling Liberians to rise.

"Join this campaign as we inspire, mobilize, expand, and redeem our republic from the shackles of bad governance, police brutality, and economic deprivation. Your future is on the line, and the time to act is now," he said.

At the same time, he thanked the Elections Commission for conducting what he termed a transparent, free, and fair electoral process. He also lauded the delegates for entrusting him with the leadership of CDC-COP.

"Your decision reaffirms that our movement is alive, that our mission is clear, and that we, the people, are ready to reclaim what rightfully belongs to us--our dignity, our democracy, and our future," Massaquoi stated.

In a brief remark, defeated candidate Joshua S. Karr acknowledged the free and fair conduct of the elections and expressed his willingness to work with Massaquoi and his team for the betterment of the organization.

"We should not be divided because of politics or because your side did not win. Your support is highly appreciated, and there is a possibility that I contest in the next elections and your support may make me win," Karr said.