Zimbabwe: Department Monitors Tropical Storm Faida

THE next named tropical storm of the present south-west Indian Ocean season, Tropical Storm Faida, has made landfall in northern Madagascar and the Meteorological Services Department is monitoring its progress.

The storm is developing at a time when some parts of Zimbabwe have not received rainfall in the past two weeks, raising concerns over moisture stress on crops.

However, the second half of the present rainy season has generally been favourable, with good rains recorded across the country. The Met Department is predicting more rain from Saturday this week in the areas that have been in a dry spell.

According to the daily weather report, the department is keeping an eye on the storm's trajectory and assessing its potential impact on Zimbabwe's weather patterns.

While the dry conditions have raised concern, livestock have improved significantly due to improved pastures and increased water availability following the good rains.