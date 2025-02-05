Zimbabwe: Govt Hails Private Sector's Support in Waste Management

The collaboration between Government and the private sector in waste management has led to improved refuse collection services in Harare, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Speaking during the launch of Operation Chenesa Harare Phase 3 yesterday, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe made special mention of private players like Geo Pomona Waste Management.

"Government appreciates the support rendered by the private sector during the previous phases of Operation Chenesa Harare. It is pleasing to note that through concerted efforts from various stakeholders, the operation managed to surpass targets of solid waste deposited at Pomona Landfill," said Minister Garwe.

"I am pleased that the private sector has again donated equipment for the programme free of charge, that is, tipper trucks, refuse compactors and front-end loaders.

"On behalf of the Government, I would like to express my gratitude for the generous gesture which will be instrumental in achieving the objectives of enhancing the ambience and aesthetics of the city, its commercial and residential areas".

Minister Garwe said the upcoming phase is coming at an opportune time to address the deplorable state of solid waste management in Harare, particularly during this rainfall season which is normally associated with diarrhoeal diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dysentery among others.

"We are grateful that Government also deployed its own equipment from the Department of Public Works and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA)."

Minister Garwe said the operation was in line with the set Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which also resonates with President Mnangagwa's National Clean-up Campaign to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

"The operation resonates with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Number 11 of making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable and more so, is in tandem with His Excellency, The President Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa's clarion call to address the growing challenge of solid waste management in our country through the national clean-up campaigns," he said.

Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Senator Charles Tawengwa said uncollected piles of garbage project a negative image, threatening foreign investment opportunities.

"A dirty city creates a negative impression on cultural investors. It undermines our efforts to attract foreign investment, which is crucial for economic growth and job creation," said Sen Tawengwa.

"We cannot afford to let the image of our capital city be tarnished by unmanaged waste. It undermines our national pride. A clean and well-maintained city reflects the pride and dignity of its residents".

Sen Tawengwa said the Government was deeply concerned about the current situation, and the Operation Chenesa initiative was conceived to address public health risks.

"The build-up of uncollected waste, as we see right in front of us, creates a breeding ground for disease-carrying vectors such as mosquitoes, rodents and flies."

Geo Pomona Waste Management chief executive officer Dr Dilesh Nguwaya said the launch should not be a one-off event, but the beginning of sustained efforts to transform Harare into a cleaner and more sustainable city.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is high time we implement lasting solutions towards waste management. This launch should not be a one-off event, but the beginning of sustained efforts to transform Harare into a cleaner and more sustainable city. We must now defend a culture of cleanliness and environmental consciousness that will permeate to every aspect of our lives," said Dr Nguwaya.

Echoing the same sentiments, Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA) chief executive officer, Mrs Joyline Zindaga, said there was need for residents to shift their perspective and consider waste as a valuable resource.