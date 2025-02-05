Zimbabwe: Nyanhongo Legacy Exhibition Opens in Harare

An intriguing and refreshingly appealing stone sculpture exhibition, headlined by Agnes Nyanhongo, opened last Friday in Harare.

Dubbed the "Nyanhongo Legacy Exhibition," the exhibition is currently showing at Hunters Moon Estates in Highlands.

Top art collectors, fans, and curators were in attendance at the exhibition, which celebrates the legacy of the Nyanhongo family.

While all the attention was on Agnes, her siblings Brian, Dennis and Euwitt are also complementing the re-evaluation of the Shona sculpture pioneered by their late father, Claud Nyanhongo.

The late Nyanhongo should be smiling in his grave, knowing his children are keeping the family legacy alive.

Sculptress Agnes' works are also being showcased at the elite gallery, which has become popular with art collectors and buyers.

For her efforts, hard work, and passion, Agnes, who turns 65 this year, reckons she has made her family proud.

"This exhibition is meant to celebrate the works that were pioneered by our late father, Claud Nyanhongo.

"He taught us the trade, and we are glad that the third generation of the Nyanhongos is following suit. One of his grandsons, Stalin, is currently in the US doing his job, but here are some of his works being showcased," she said.

Agnes, who was the main lady of the day, was humbled by the reception she received at the event.

"It feels good being appreciated, as was the case today (last Friday) at the official opening of this exhibition.

"All these people who came here value our work, and it's quite encouraging to note that we still have people who appreciate our art. I started around 1982 at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, and we are still going places," she said.

She also took guests on a tour of the gallery, where they are showcasing pieces ranging from US$500 to over US$3 500.

This was a clear sign that art is a business, and since Agnes and her siblings have been making a living from it.

Being a family affair, Agnes spoke about the power of collaborations in stone sculpture. "We always work as a family, putting into practice what we were taught by our father. This rare exhibition shows that we are united, which has made our task easier. I enjoy working with my family, and today's event is a true reflection of that power of collaboration, which has made us a formidable force," she stressed.

Her brother, Dennis Nyanhongo (48), was ecstatic to be showcasing his collection under one roof with Agnes.

"It's a special day for us as a family, but the main focus today is on our sister, who is leading this exhibition.

"I started this business in 1994 after learning the ropes from my father. It also feels good that we are now professionals in this game who have mastered the art," he said.

Dennis noted that the ongoing exhibition was a game-changer in the preservation of stone sculpture pioneered by the late Nyanhongo.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Brian Nyanhongo, who has extensively toured the US and Europe to showcase his works.

The 56-year-old sculptor, who was mentored by the late Roy Guthrie, the founder of Chapungu Sculpture Park, was humbled by the support they received.

"I am happy that we are holding this exhibition as a family, and what is most important is that our sister Agnes is leading us.

"I would like to thank all the people who came here to support us; this is the kind of support that we have been yearning for over the years. I have been in the game for years now, but this exhibition is a bit special since we are celebrating the legacy started by our late father," he said.

Brian, who has been mentoring new talent, said the exhibition was the best way to honour their father, who died in 2019.

"We are simply doing what he taught us, and we are also passing the baton to the next generation. The legacy is in safe hands, and it feels good that we are actually doing what we enjoy the most. This is good news to all of us as a family going forward," he added.

Besides his experience at Chapungu Sculpture Park, he has done several international exhibitions.

He showcased his works in the United Kingdom's Kew Gardens in London. In Germany, he has showcased his works in Palmengarten, Frankfurt, and Berlin's Botanical Gardens.

He has toured the US, where he exhibited in Denver Botanic Gardens, Chicago Botanic Gardens, and Missouri Botanical Gardens.

Being a God-given talent, the Nyanhongo family needs no introduction when it comes to stone sculpture.

The family has represented Zimbabwe with pride, and it's quite encouraging that they continue to do very well on the international scene.

They are also proud of their cultural heritage.