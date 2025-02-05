Zimbabwe: Border Handles 645 000 Travellers During Holiday

A total of 645 590 travellers used the Beitbridge Border Post during the just ended 2024 festive season, South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) said yesterday.

In a statement, the BMA said overall the number of travellers who used South Africa's borders had increased at all its borders in 2024 compared to the previous year.

It said the OR Tambo International Airport and Beitbridge had experienced a huge volume of traffic.

Beitbridge is the busiest inland port in the region where an average of 15 000 cross daily during off peak and the number increases threefold at peak periods.

The border is a key facility for movement of travellers from Botswana, Mozambique, DRC, Zambia, Angola, Tanzania, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

"Starting on immigration matters, the BMA facilitated the legitimate movement of about 5 084 251 travellers across our 71 ports of entry in this festive period," said the BMA.

"This number represents an increase of 51 680 travellers compared to the 2023/2024 festive period. However, this number is still less than the pre-Covid19 number of about 6 million travellers.

"In this festive period, OR Tambo International Airport facilitated the majority of travellers at 1 065 636, followed by Beitbridge port of entry to Zimbabwe at 645 590 travellers, and then followed by Lebombo port of entry to Mozambique at 571 131".

The BMA said during the same period they processed over 395 189 private vehicles, 12 974 mini-bus taxis, and 6 071 buses through their movement control system.

The majority of travellers used the OR Tambo International Airport, Beitbridge, Lebombo, Kopfontein, Oshoek, Cape Town International Airport, Maseru Bridge, Ficksburg, Cape Town Habour and Durban Habour.

According to the BMA these top 10 ports facilitated the majority of all travellers for the entire festive period which totals about 3 964 122 and the remaining 33 percent were facilitated by the remainder of the 61 other ports of entry across the country.

"Out of the total number of 58 938 processed trucks, 47 891 were processed for exports whilst 11 047 were processed for imports," said the BMA.

"In addition, of those trucks processed for export, 74 percent of them were processed and cleared within 30 minutes while 66 percent of those processed for imports were also cleared within 30 minutes."