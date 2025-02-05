Zimbabwe: Shine-Shine Queens Survive On Menial Jobs

Whenever it rains in Masvingo, a bunch of more than 40 young girls celebrate.

To them, rain means that there is more demand by farmers for people who can do menial jobs in their fields or farms for a charge.

Just like their name, Shine-shine Queens is indeed a special group of female footballers who have not let poverty stop their love for the beautiful game of football.

In the face of societal immoralities, football has proved to be a saviour for this particular group of girls.

But without sponsorship, they have to find ways to raise funds for their dreams to stay alive.

To fulfil their fixtures, purchase kits, transport, and cover other expenses, the young girls, who play in the Eastern Region Division One League, depend on menial jobs. They are either doing odd jobs on farms or they are hired to do laundry and cleaning for Masvingo residents for a fee.

With some of these young girls still in school, it means that their colleagues who do not have educational commitments go to do the jobs during the week.

It is only on weekends and school holidays that the school-going group can join them. In a good week, the girls can raise at least US$60, while sometimes it is way below that.

Unlike most parents who are against their children taking up sports, their (Shine-shine) parents are reportedly very supportive. Often times, they join the team to work and raise resources for the club.

The game has also proved a safe haven for the girls in an era in which marriages, drug and substance abuse have been prevalent and afflicting most communities.

"Football has become a source of life and a safe space for them, so we are doing this to keep their dreams alive," said Shine-shine coach Mavesere Takaendesa.

"We are trying to rescue the girls from societal ills, and I am grateful that we share the same vision; hence, taking up these menial jobs is not a problem for them."

In 2023, Shine-shine were one of the Zimbabwe Women Soccer League newbies, but due to acute financial challenges, they would miss some of their fixtures.

Resultantly, they got relegated.

During their time in the women's elite league, it was easy to spot them.

The team cut a sad image of visibly dejected girls shabbily dressed in oversized navy-blue kit and worn-out boots.

Others would play in old and discoloured sneakers, eerily depicting their quiet and disadvantaged life.

Their body language spoke of a team that felt that they did not belong in the league, and their characters almost bordered on timidity and insecurity.

Each time they had an away assignment, the team would quickly vanish from the match venue to avoid being ridiculed by some fans who made a mockery of their troubles.

"It was not easy; we were a laughing stock, and some of the spiteful comments fell straight into our ears," recalls Takaendesa.

"I am glad that despite all these challenges, the girls remained resolute; unfortunately, financial challenges outweighed us, and we are now back in Division One.

"Imagine going for a game packed like sardine tins all the way from Masvingo to Harare... huge challenges at a time when we were supposed to celebrate finally making it into top-flight.

"We would be late for some of our games, so the team would not get time to rest...It was a bad experience that I barely wish to talk about." To fulfil their fixtures, the coaches had to contribute for their team or go into debt. The situation was sometimes so dire that a player's relative had to provide the team with overnight accommodation and breakfast at her residence in Harare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That season, Shine-shine had the league's youngest player, Pretty Mbwende, who was a Chikato Primary School Grade Seven learner.

"From where I come from, a lot is destroying young girls, and I felt the need to form a team for this noble cause, so most of our players are from rural Masvingo.

"There was a time that I felt like giving up, but it is the plight of the girl child that kept me going, and the girls just played for passion. "Our wish is to bounce back in the top flight; however, without sponsorship, it will be a challenge.

"The girls have passion, but without financial muscle, we keep going in circles."