Zimbabwe: 4 Killed in Road Accidents

Four people died in two separate accidents involving motorcycles in Murehwa and Mukumbura.

In the first accident, two people died when a Zebra Kiss bus with 27 passengers collided with a motorcycle carrying one passenger in Murehwa recently.

The fatal accident occurred along the Mapombo-Gezi Road.

As a result of the collision, both individuals on the motorcycle fell onto the road and were run over by the bus, killing them instantly.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the accident in a statement.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on January 24, 2025, at the one-kilometre peg along Mapombo-Gezi Road, Murehwa.

"Two people were killed when a Zebra Kiss bus with 27 passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a motorcycle carrying one passenger.

"As a result of the collision, the rider of the motorcycle and passenger fell to the ground and were run over by the bus. The bodies of the victims were taken to All Souls Hospital mortuary for post-mortem," he said.

In the second accident, two people died in Mukumbura when the motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with a Hino Ranger vehicle.

Comm Nyathi said the accident occurred on January 25, at the 40km peg along the Muzarabani-Mukumbura Road at around 10 am.

The Hino Ranger vehicle, which had two passengers on board, was involved in a head-on collision with a motorcycle with one passenger.

"As a result of the collision, the rider of the motorcycle and passenger sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to St Albert's Hospital mortuary for post-mortem," he said.