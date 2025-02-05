Zimbabwe: Berries Exports Surge 50 Percent

BERRIES export volumes rose 50 percent from six million kilogrammes in 2023 to eight million in 2024 with stakeholders calling for Government-backed structured financing to encourage indigenous producers' participation in the capital-intensive blueberry sector.

Statistics from Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStats) show that berries export volume rose from 5 605 894 kilogrammes in 2023 against to 8 395 217 last year.

The berries product group classification comprises grapes, cranberries, bilberries and other fruits of the genus vaccinim, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries as well as other dried fruits. Blueberries account for most berries exports.

Blueberry farmer, exporter and Talana Farm owner, Mr Willard Zireva said structured finance, which is backed by Government, was the only way through which more indigenous players could enter the highly rewarding industry.

"If Government wants more people to participate, structured finance backed by Government is necessary lest we continue to see those who have the means or who get support from outside the country continuing to enjoy the cake," he said.

Structured finance is a financing system that creates customised loans to meet unique capital needs when traditional loans are not sufficient.

Mr Zireva related how he started with three hectares of blueberry in 2020 before expanding to the current 12 hectares with 51 000 plants. He used his own savings to fund his initial investment.

"Our medium-term target is 50 to 60 hectares and this requires a lot of money, as initial investment per hectare varies between US$70 000 and US$120 000.

"We have been Global GAP certified since 2015 when we started exporting mange tout peas. We are audited each year for certification to allow us to export directly," he explained.

Mr Zireva said their blueberries were predominantly air-lifted to Europe (Germany, Netherlands, Spain), United Kingdom, Far East (Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia) and United Arab Emirates and had no local sales.

He added that ideal capital expenditure (CAPEX) finance, which can be a combination of debt and equity or either of the two options with tenure of five years and an annual interest rate of 10 percent was sustainable.

"For our 50-hectare medium term plan, we are looking at anything between US$5 million and US$6 million including the cost of the cold chain (pack shed, refrigerated trucks, tractors, sorting machines, among others). More affordable and friendly finance is obviously the best," he revealed.

He said it was also critical to build skills in the field, as these were not readily available since blueberries are a relatively new crop in this country despite their great potential not only to bring in foreign currency but also create employment, as they are labour-intensive.

For success of the sector, electricity support from Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority is absolutely necessary as blueberry plants require a minimum of five litres of water a day per day and this should be done during the day with night irrigation not recommended, as it is fraught with problems of increasing diseases.

Blueberries are watered using computer-controlled drip irrigation for each plant, which requires electricity always.

Government could also give incentives to encourage hectarage expansion, as demand for the fruit is growing. It is a good foreign currency earner, Mr Zireva noted.

Horticultural Development Council chief executive officer, Mrs Linda Nielsen concurred saying blueberry was a highly capital-intensive value chain crop that allowed new farmers to get a quick turnover.

"With access to investment funding, go for blueberry production for a quick turnover," she said.