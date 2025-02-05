Zimbabwe: Air Ambulance Rescues Another Mother, Baby

A woman from Nkayi District in Matabeleland North Province, MS Rumbidzai Mwembe, and her newborn baby are alive today, thanks to a dramatic air rescue on Sunday afternoon.

A Helidrive Zimbabwe helicopter transported them from Nkayi District Hospital to Mpilo Central Hospital for an emergency Caesarean section, after complications threatened both lives.

Ms Mwembe, who gave birth to a baby girl, was transferred after struggling to deliver naturally. Her baby, now in the neonatal intensive care unit, is responding well to treatment.

Reflecting on the experience, Ms Mwembe described the helicopter ride as life-saving.

"The flight felt like five minutes. It got me to the hospital quickly, where doctors were already waiting for me. Without it, I don't know what would have happened to me and my baby," she said.

Her ordeal began when she unexpectedly went into labour earlier than expected. Initially, she assumed the pain was normal, having experienced similar discomfort in her first pregnancy. However, as the pain worsened, she alerted her mother-in-law, who took her to Matemu Clinic using an ox-drawn cart.

Given her history of a previous Caesarean section, clinic staff referred her to Nkayi District Hospital. However, upon arrival, she faced another challenge as there was no electricity at the facility, while she was unable to push the baby out.

Recognising the urgency, hospital staff contacted the helicopter ambulance service.