Zimbabwe: Air Ambulance Rescues Another Mother, Baby

4 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Bulawayo Bureau

A woman from Nkayi District in Matabeleland North Province, MS Rumbidzai Mwembe, and her newborn baby are alive today, thanks to a dramatic air rescue on Sunday afternoon.

A Helidrive Zimbabwe helicopter transported them from Nkayi District Hospital to Mpilo Central Hospital for an emergency Caesarean section, after complications threatened both lives.

Ms Mwembe, who gave birth to a baby girl, was transferred after struggling to deliver naturally. Her baby, now in the neonatal intensive care unit, is responding well to treatment.

Reflecting on the experience, Ms Mwembe described the helicopter ride as life-saving.

"The flight felt like five minutes. It got me to the hospital quickly, where doctors were already waiting for me. Without it, I don't know what would have happened to me and my baby," she said.

Her ordeal began when she unexpectedly went into labour earlier than expected. Initially, she assumed the pain was normal, having experienced similar discomfort in her first pregnancy. However, as the pain worsened, she alerted her mother-in-law, who took her to Matemu Clinic using an ox-drawn cart.

Given her history of a previous Caesarean section, clinic staff referred her to Nkayi District Hospital. However, upon arrival, she faced another challenge as there was no electricity at the facility, while she was unable to push the baby out.

Recognising the urgency, hospital staff contacted the helicopter ambulance service.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.