Zimbabwe: Sables Ace Kundiona Joins English Club

Tough-tackling Zimbabwe Sables tight-head prop Cleopas Kundiona has made a major stride in his rugby career after securing a move to English Premiership Champions, Northampton Saints.

Kundiona was a key member of coach Piet Benade's side, which clinched the Africa Cup in Uganda last year.

The 26-year-old Zimbabwean ace is presently on the books of French Pro D2 side USON Nevers, where he has spent the last three years.

He had joined the club from SO Chambéry in the third tier.

Now a big break is on the horizon for Kundiona as he switches to Northampton Saints at the end of the season.

Kundiona's move was confirmed by the USON Nevers president, Régis Dumange, in an interview with French publication Midi Olympique.

The Sables' star is one of the 11 departures planned at the French club.

"Eleven departures are planned. But we anticipated: Charlie Francoz (ex-Biarritz, medical joker of Maxence Barjaud) is here, Alexandre Coulibaly (Racing 92) has just arrived, and we have just signed George Smith, a second English line of 2.06 m and 135 kg, which will be there in a few days.

"He came from Northampton, who lent him to Bedford in the Second English Division.

"Cleopas Kundiona (right pillar) will leave at the end of the season in Northampton.

"I'm looking for two or three players, a big number three, including," said Dumange.

Kundiona's move to Northampton Saints comes after English second rower George Smith completed a move in the opposite direction from the Premiership side to Nevers.

USON Nevers is also home to Zimbabwe internationals Farai Mudariki and Jason Fraser.

The move to Northampton Saints will see Kundiona following in the footsteps of one of his childhood idols, the Zimbabwe-born former Springboks prop Farai Mujati.

Mujati had 12 caps for South Africa and racked up a century of games at Franklin's Gardens, where cries of 'Mooj' were heard on a regular basis.

Kundiona is a key member of the Sables, who are aiming to qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The Sables, who won the 2024 Africa Cup, will return to action in July for the final qualification tournament where only one ticket to the global show-piece will be up for grabs.

Zimbabwe are hoping to retain the Africa Cup and, more importantly, punch their ticket to the World Cup jamboree.

The Sables have been conspicuous by their absence from the World Cup since 1991.

And former Sables international Benade is hoping to succeed where a host of coaches before him have failed -- which is to end decades of waiting for Zimbabwe to make their first World Cup appearance since 1991.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Sables had been the first African team at the first World Cup tournaments in 1987 and 1991 before Namibia overtook them.

Since 1991, Zimbabwe are still yet to feature at the global show-piece.

Local-based players have already started their preparations for the continental showdown, which is pencilled for July in Uganda.

In Uganda, the Sables will be competing against Algeria, Uganda, Namibia, Kenya, Senegal, and Cote d'Ivoire, with a pending winner between Morocco and Tunisia making it the eighth team. Only one automatic ticket is available for either of the eight nations; however, the runners-up will go on to play at the Africa/Asia play-off to determine who goes on to feature in the final qualification tournament.