Zimbabwe: Health Tips, Music At Tuku Half Marathon

Organisers of the 2025 Oliver Mtukudzi Half Marathon have described this year's edition as a resounding success.

The event, which took place at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton last Sunday, turned out to be a celebration of music, aerobics, and athletics.

It was spiced up by a health expo, where the focus was mainly on diabetes awareness.

The event was held in memory of the late crooner Tuku, who died at the age of 66 on January 23, 2019.

He was declared a national hero and was buried at his Madziwa homestead in Mashonaland Central Province.

A series of festivities to mark his legacy usually takes place in January, with the marathon race being one of the events.

Marathon director Sylvia Sanyanga, who had a busy day in the office last Sunday, said they surpassed last year's number of runners.

Last year they recorded 500 runners.

"The event was a success because this time around we had 546 participants taking part in the event. We celebrated the legacy of Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi in style, and we were impressed by the enthusiasm shown by our runners.

"It was a marvel to watch as most runners, who came early and late, enjoyed good music from various artistes," she said.

Sanyanga praised John Cole for the exceptional job done with the Zumba class.

"This year's edition was something else because after the races, there were Zumba sessions that made the event unique.

"We even talked about the power of collaborations afterward. The health expo also contributed to the event's success," she said.

After this year's edition, Sanyanga said the attention was now on putting together a unique Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of the Arts (OMIFA).

"We are going to build on the success of the recently concluded event to start preparing for OMIFA 2025. Tuku left behind a legacy well-lived, and it is our hope to put together a better festival.

"Taking stock of last Sunday's event, it was indeed a success," said Sanyanga.

She added, "on that note, I would like to thank our chairperson, Ms. Tendayi Hlupo, who offered invaluable guidance and support. She was able to bring on board great sponsors such as Zim Cyber City, which provided prizes for athletes and spot prizes for those who attended."

The Oliver Mtukudzi Half Marathon, which brought Norton to a standstill, was more than just a sporting event -- it was a heartfelt tribute to the late national hero through music. After the races, fans were treated to a soul-stirring concert featuring some of Zimbabwe's finest musicians, all paying homage to Tuku's enduring legacy.

Upcoming crooner Benard Betera delivered a majestic act, opening his performance with "Chipembenene," easily capturing the hearts of many. With a voice and stage presence eerily reminiscent of Tuku himself, Betera transported the audience back in time, evoking memories of the legend's timeless performances.

He threw fans into a frenzy as he belted out "Tozeza Baba," exuding confidence.

He shifted gears up with the renditions of "Neria" and "Chengetai Mai naBaba," which left fans in awe.

Tuku's Black Spirits band also took to the stage, delivering a spirited set of the departed icon's classics.

On lead vocals was Watson Chidzomba Junior, who has evolved from his previous role as a drummer to a confident and commanding frontman.

Samantha Mtukudzi, carrying forward her father's legacy, also performed with the Black Spirits, adding an emotional touch to the tribute.

Another highlight of the morning was a performance by Tariro NeGitare, who brought her unique Afro-fusion sound to the stage, backed by the Black Spirits.

Her set was a beautiful fusion of her own artistry and the influence of Tuku's musical genius.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts, and Recreation Emily Jesaya, as well as the Director of Arts in the Ministry, Biggie Samwanda.

Their presence underscored the importance of preserving and celebrating Tuku's contributions to Zimbabwean music and culture.

As the morning sun shone over Pakare Paye, the combination of music and remembrance made a fitting tribute to the legend, reinforcing why Tuku remains one of Zimbabwe's most cherished musical icons. Six years after his death, Tuku's music is still as wonderful as ever while his legacy is hard to ignore.