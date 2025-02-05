Malawi: FDH Bank PLC Hits K2.2 Trillion Market Capitalization Milestone

FDH Bank Plc has reached a significant milestone on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE), achieving a market capitalization of K2.161 trillion within just five years of listing.

As of February 4, 2025, the bank's share price stood at K313.19, reflecting an extraordinary growth rate of 3032% from its initial public offering (IPO) price of K10 in 2020.

This achievement makes FDH Bank Plc the second counter on the MSE to surpass the K2 trillion market capitalization threshold, standing out among the 16 listed counters.

FDH Bank Plc Managing Director Noel Mkulichi attributed the success to the bank's resilience, strategic vision, and customer-centric approach.

"We are pleased with this milestone, which underscores our commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders, particularly our investors. Our strategy is anchored by four strategic pillars: customer focus, operational efficiency, people development, and continuous innovation."

"We aim to make FDH Bank Plc a significant enabler providing easily accessible and relevant financial solutions to both the private and public sectors of the economy, thereby significantly contributing towards the attainment of Malawi 2063," said Mkulichi.

He further highlighted the bank's dedication to adaptability, resilience, and sustainable growth while ensuring superior returns for shareholders.

Mkulichi also expressed gratitude to investors and customers for their trust and confidence in FDH Bank Plc.

"FDH Bank Plc's strong financial performance has yielded lucrative returns for investors. In 2024 alone, the bank distributed dividends totalling K28.087 billion, comprising a first interim dividend of K13.043 billion in August and a second interim dividend of K15.044 billion. This translated to a total payout of K4.07 per share."

"Additionally, shareholders received encouraging news in January 2025 when the bank issued a revised Trading Statement for the December 31, 2024 financial year. The statement projected a profit after tax ranging between K72.9 billion and K75.2 billion, further solidifying FDH Bank Plc's position as a highly profitable institution," said Mkulichi.

FDH Bank Plc continues to assert itself as a leading digital bank in Malawi, pioneering innovations and expanding its services.

Notably, it remains the only bank in Malawi offering Sharia-compliant banking and maintains a presence in every district, including the remote Likoma Island.