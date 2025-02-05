In a moment of triumph and pride, LISCR FC's Board Chairman Abraham Avi Zaidenberg has congratulated star player Emmanuel Flomo for securing the championship with Lofa County in the just-ended National County Sports Meet.

Lofa County on Sunday. February 2, defeated Grand Gedeh County 2-1 in the grand final of the NCSM, securing their second title in five years.

After months of hard work and determination, Flomo played a pivotal role in leading Lofa County to securing the championship of the country's biggest sporting festival.

Flomo, 18, had an exceptional performance in the tournament, emerging as the Most Valuable Player and winning the highest goal scorer of the tournament after recording six goals in six matches.

Mr. Zaidenberg congratulated Flomo for his outstanding performance during the tournament.

"We are very proud of our Emmanuel Flomo's contribution to the success of Lofa County in the just-ended National County Sports Meet. We are also proud of our [LISCR] continuous support as sponsor of the National County Sports Meet over the last 25 years. Congratulations to Lofa County! Congratulations to all Liberians."

Flomo joined LISCR FC during the start of the 2024/25 league season. In the Liberia Football Association's First Division League, where LISCR FC currently sit in the 8th position on the 14-team log, the 18-year-old continues to lead the goal-scoring chart after scoring 14 goals in 15 league games.

LISCR FC, one of the successful clubs in the Liberian top tire league, is owned by the Liberian Registry and has a long-established track record of combining the highest standards of safety for vessels and crews with the highest levels of responsive and innovative service to owners. Comprised of over 5,500 vessels aggregating 271 million gross tons, representing 16 percent of the world's ocean-going fleet. Moreover, the Liberian Registry has a well-deserved reputation for supporting international legislation designed to maintain and improve the safety and effectiveness of the shipping industry and the protection of the marine environment.