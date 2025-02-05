Liberia Football Community Mourns Losses

Barely a week after the tragic death of player Amara Kamara, who passed away from a spinal cord injury sustained during a first division match on January 8, 2025, the Liberian football community has been struck by more devastating news.

On Tuesday, February 4, the football community was once again hit by the death of Blessing Wleh, a player from Freeport FC, following a brief illness. Wleh, also known as John Stone, had previously played for Samira FC and Nimba Kwado.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of our colleague, friend, and teammate, Blessing Wleh. Rest well, warrior," Freeport FC posted on their official social media account.

Condolence messages have been pouring in from players, coaches, and other football stakeholders since the announcement.

On the same day, the lifeless body of Liberian footballer Frederick Boakai was reportedly discovered in Tunisia. Boakai had traveled to Tunisia on January 3, 2025, in search of better opportunities to further his football career. The cause of his death is still unknown.

Boakai had previously played for Holy City FC and represented Margibi County during the 2022/2023 National County Sports Meet before moving to Tunisia.

These two tragic losses come on the heels of an earlier incident during the final of the National County Sports Meet, where a spectator named Saa Tamba tragically lost his life. Tamba, who was celebrating Lofa's victory, fell from the extended fence at the stadium and was later confirmed dead.

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has expressed its condolences to the bereaved families and the football community.

"It is with great sadness that the Liberia Football Association (LFA) extends its deepest condolences following the loss of four members of our football community. We mourn the passing of Blessing Wleh, a talented defender of Freeport FC, who died this afternoon after a brief illness; Fredrick Boakai, a Liberian player from the lower division league who tragically passed away in Tunisia while seeking better opportunities; Saa Tamba, a fan who passed away during the final of the National County Sports Meet; and Mr. Harrington Weah, former Chairman of the Montserrado Sub-Association, who passed away on January 24, 2025.

"Our hearts go out to their families, friends, colleagues, and all those who had the privilege of knowing them. We stand in solidarity with their loved ones during these difficult times. May they, along with other members of the football community, rest in peace, and may their memories continue to inspire us all."