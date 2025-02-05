Liberia: Starks Foundation Raises Alarm Over U.S. Aid Suspension, Calls for Urgent Government Intervention

Monrovia — The Starks Foundation, a civil society organization that has been at the forefront of Liberia's fight against malaria for over 21 years, has expressed deep concern over the recent suspension of U.S. aid to Liberia. The organization warns that the move will have devastating consequences on malaria control efforts and could reverse the gains made in reducing the disease's prevalence.

According to the 2020 Liberia Malaria Indicators Survey (LMIS), malaria prevalence in the country had been successfully lowered to 10-13%, largely due to sustained international support, particularly from the United States President's Malaria Initiative (PMI). The U.S. government has been a key donor, providing anti-malaria drugs and commodities for over a decade.

Potential Crisis Looms

The PMI annually invests $14 million in Liberia's malaria response, and in 2025, it had pledged to increase funding to $15 million before the suspension was announced (source: www.pmi.gov). The Starks Foundation warns that this decision will create a significant funding gap, leading to severe shortages of malaria treatment and prevention supplies at health facilities nationwide.

"This suspension puts the entire population--especially pregnant women and children under five--at serious risk. Malaria remains endemic in Liberia, and without immediate intervention, we could see a surge in cases and deaths," said Rev. Gabriel C. Starks, Executive Director of the Starks Foundation.

Beyond malaria, the suspension will also impact other critical health interventions, including HIV/AIDS programs. Through FHI 360's Epic Project, 25 health facilities rely on USAID funding to provide treatment and prevention services for people living with HIV, including pregnant women to prevent mother-to-child transmission. Additionally, USAID supports the World Food Program (WFP) in distributing essential health commodities from the Central Medicine Store (CMS) to all 15 counties in Liberia.

Call for Government Action

As a key civil society representative on the Liberia Coordinating Mechanism Board, the Starks Foundation warns that if the suspension lasts beyond three months, it could cripple the country's health response. The organization fears that without alternative solutions, citizens may resort to traditional healing methods, which could worsen health outcomes.

In light of this, the Starks Foundation is calling on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and the National Legislature to take urgent action by revising the national budget to allocate funding that can fill the gap left by the suspension, prioritizing the procurement of essential malaria and HIV/AIDS commodities to prevent stockouts in health facilities and engaging with international partners to find alternative funding solutions to sustain Liberia's health programs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The lives of thousands of Liberians are at stake. We urge the government to act swiftly to ensure that malaria and HIV/AIDS treatment services continue uninterrupted," Rev. Starks emphasized.

With malaria and other preventable diseases still posing major public health challenges in Liberia, stakeholders fear that delayed intervention could erase years of progress and push the country toward a health crisis.

About the Starks Foundation

The Starks Foundation Inc. is a Liberian civil society organization that has been actively involved in the fight against malaria for over two decades. It works closely with government agencies, international partners, and communities to improve public health outcomes in Liberia.