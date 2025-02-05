Liberia: Man, 31, Arrested for Stabbing Friend to Death in Nimba County

Nimba County — Police in Saclepea, Nimba County, have arrested 31-year-old Melvin Saye, who is accused of fatally stabbing his friend, 32-year-old Lincoln Mongon, in Zahn Yekehyee Town, District Number 8.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over Saye's alleged romantic feelings for Mongon's wife.

According to eyewitnesses, Saye and Mongon engaged in a confrontation after Saye was seen interacting with Mongon's wife outside their home.

Following the altercation, Mongon filed a complaint with the town chief, who advised both parties to return later that evening to resolve the issue.

While awaiting the town chief's intervention, Saye allegedly confronted Mongon again, armed with a knife. Witnesses reported that Saye approached Mongon's residence and stabbed him multiple times in the back.

Emergency services were called, and Mongon was rushed to the Saclepea Comprehensive Health Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Police in Ganta, Nimba County, are investigating the death of two-year-old Winnie Mehn, who allegedly died after being beaten by her mother, 24-year-old Josephine Mehn, in the Deakeamie community.

Reports indicate that Winnie was taken to the Power House Clinic after sustaining injuries.

The clinic's officer-in-charge, Alphanso Suah, stated that medical history suggested the child may have fallen from a bed, which could have contributed to her death. Suah confirmed that the child's neck was broken but clarified that the injuries resulted from the fall, not from physical abuse.

Police Commander Larmie Mendin stated that findings from their investigation, medical assessments, and testimonies from family members all support the conclusion that Winnie Mehn's death was accidental, resulting from a fall rather than abuse.

Authorities continue to gather information as they investigate both tragic incidents in Nimba County.