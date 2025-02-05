Nigeria: 5 Bayelsa Gov's Cup Talented Players for Trials in Europe

Organisers of the Bayelsa State Governors' Cup, popularly called 'Prosperity Cup' have said that five talented football players from the previous scouting programme of the tournament are set to leave the country for trials in Turkey, Malta and Lithuania.

Director General of Bayelsa State Governors' Cup, Mr Ono Akpe, while speaking to Sports Writers in Yenagoa over the weekend, attributed the tournament's success to Governor Douye Diri's love for sports development.

Akpe said: "Five players from the previous scouting programme are set to leave the country with their visas already sorted out.

"The vision of the organisers at the end of the season 7 was to see more than ten players plying their trade with different European clubs, because we are desirous to give the youths in the state a better life.

"For this year's edition of the tournament, each team is entitled to sets of jerseys in both male, female and para soccer including coaches, goalkeepers as well as tournament match balls.

"Over 250 teams had received sets of jerseys every year and another set of jerseys for any team that qualifies to the next phase of the competition.

Mr. Akpe also disclosed that talks were ongoing with Spanish La Liga for a potential partnership to train coaches in the state.