Zimbabwe: 22 Youths Arrested for Attending Vuzu Party in Chegutu

Police in Chegutu have confirmed the arrest of 22 youths at a wild party held at the weekend.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West acting provincial spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Effort Chapoto said the arrested youths were aged between 15 and 25 years old.

"ZRP Chegutu arrested 22 youths aged between 15 to 25 years for convening a party where drugs and substances were abused.

"Circumstances are that Tinashe Kamunda (23) of House Number 30160 Rifle Range, Chegutu created some WhatsApp group links where he advertised a birthday concert," said Chapoto.

"Attendance was on payment of US$2 for boys and US$1 for girls plus an extra US$5 for liquor each. The party was held under closed durawall with music and dances.

"Police received a tip-off that there was suspected drug abuse by youths at a party in Rifle Range. Reacting to the information, ZRP Chegutu raided the house and arrested 15 boys and 7 girls," he added.

Searches were conducted around the house and resulted in the recovery of stubs of smoked dagga, unused condoms, some liquor and Shisha smoking equipment.

Parents and guardians of the accused were located while Kamunda was charged with disorderly conduct and paid an admission of guilt fine.

All the other youths also deposited a fine with a lesser charge and were released in the custody of their parents.

Police urged parents and guardians to check and confirm the whereabouts of their children regularly.

"We thank those who supplied positive information as we remind everyone that community policing is the way to go. The collaboration between the community and the police always yields positive results," said Chapoto.