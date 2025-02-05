Zimbabwe: Wolves Loan Warriors Forward Tawanda Chirewa to Huddersfield

4 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

Warriors forward Tawanda Chirewa will spend the rest of the season at English League One side Huddersfield Town where he has been loaned by parent club Wolves.

Chirewa's loan move comes after the player returned to Wolves last month from Championship side Derby County who cut short his season loan deal.

At Derby County Chirewa made six appearances, five of them in the league.

The 21-year-old Zimbabwe international is one of the promising youngsters at Wolves where he made his English Premier Soccer League debut in January 2024 against Brighton & Hove.

Commenting on X upon the completion of Chirewa's deal, Huddersfield wrote, "We are delighted to announce the signing of Tawanda Chirewa on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 season."

Huddersfield are currently sitting in position 5 in the Skybet English League One with 48 points, 15 points away from log leaders Birmingham City who have 63.

