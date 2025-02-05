Zimbabwe: Police Raise Concern Over Spike in Drowning Cases As Two Girls Perish While Fishing in Dam

4 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

The onset of the rains has resulted in a rise in drowning cases, worrying police.

This follows the drowning of two girls aged 11 and 10 in a dam while fishing in Tengwe, Hurungwe district in Mashonaland West province.

The now-deceased persons were identified as Kudzai Chitehwe (11) and Yolanda Madiro (10).

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West acting provincial spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Effort Chapoto confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm a sad incident in which two juveniles drowned in Tengwe on February 2, 2025 at around 1400 hours at Ndiripo dam situated at Ndiripo farm, Tengwe," said Chapoto.

"Kudzai Chitehwe, a female juvenile aged 11 of Plot 34, Yolanda Madiro a female juvenile aged 10 of plot 3 and Talent Madiro a female juvenile aged 10 of Plot 3 all from Ndiripo farm, Tengwe were fishing at Ndiripo farm Dam.

"Yolanda Madiro's fishing rod broke and she got into the dam trying to retrieve it and drowned. Kudzai Chitehwe then got into the dam trying to help and she also drowned.

"Talent Madiro rushed home and informed Kudzai Chitehwe's uncle Christopher Chitehwe (58) of Plot 34 Ndiripo farm, Tengwe.

"The uncle and other locals proceeded to the dam and retrieved the bodies. The matter was reported at ZRP Tengwe, who attended the scene and conveyed the bodies to Karoi District Hospital mortuary for postmortem. No foul play is suspected," said Chapoto.

The incident in Tengwe follows yet another drowning of a 12-year-old Chinhoyi boy in the Hunyani River last Saturday while swimming with his friend.

