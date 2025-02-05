Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Get Down to Business Ahead of 2025 Wafcon Qualifiers

Zimbabwe senior women's national team kicked off its training Monday ahead of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers against Angola later this month.

The Mighty Warriors trooped into camp on Sunday and went through light paces on Monday morning before engaging in medical tests.

"Mood is good, we just did medicals today and just pre-camp meetings and the attitude looks positive," said team head coach Sithethelelwe "Kwinji 15 " Sibanda.

Sibanda called into camp a provisional squad of 29 players which will be trimmed before they depart for the upcoming fixture.

Zimbabwe will play Angola on the 20th of February in Luanda before hosting them a week later at Lucas Moripe Stadium in South Africa.

The winner between Zimbabwe and Angola will face the winner between Malawi and Congo in a final qualifying match for the WAFCON scheduled for 2026 in Morroco.

With Zimbabwe Women's Super League currently on a break, coach Sibanda assured that she will do everything possible to condition the players ahead of the tie.

"Players are coming from an offseason, we will make up through integrated sessions and make sure we develop all the football components in these sessions so that we are ready.

"The attitude is positive, team is beefed up so the additions made will be very influential," she added.

The Mighty Warriors were last in action last year at the Women's COSAFA Cup tournament where they crushed out in the group stages.