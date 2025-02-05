Zimbabwe: Harare Town Clerk Chisango's Acquittal in U.S.$9 Million Fraud Case Raises Stink

Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango's recent acquittal has raised a lot of stink, with officials at Town House and antigraft body ZACC questioning the move.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) last week dropped all charges against Chisango, Never Murerwa, supply chain manager Denford Zhungu, principal accountant in a US$9 million fraud case that had dragged on for about a year.

It also withdrew charges against Tawanda Mutenhabundo, engineering technician and principal contracts administrator Artkins Mandaza.

Jabulani Mukomazi, the principal buyer, was indicted.

Charges against Chisango and his crew came up after incarcerated businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu's Julika End Joint Venture (Pvt) Ltd was illegally awarded a US$9 million tender after having initially been disqualified.

The duo, which is locked up at Harare Central Prison on remand had misrepresented facts in its bid.

"Typically the Town Clerk or CEO of a local authority, holds the sole responsibility for procurement within any public entity," said a source from ZACC.

"This means that the Town Clerk, in this case, Hosiah Chisango, should have been held accountable for any procurement irregularities, however, it appears that the principal buyer has been left to face the criminal charges, while Chisango walks free.

"Adding to the controversy is the role of Public Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi, who has been handling multiple high-profile cases, including those against Kandemiri, Ndemera, Chisango, and Gomba.

"Despite overwhelming evidence against Chisango as the Town Clerk and key decision-maker, he was allowed to go free, thanks to the same judge who granted them bail in the Juluka case, Judge Kwenda.

"This raises serious concerns about the impartiality and integrity of the judiciary. A fresh Public Prosecutor and judge would likely provide a different perspective and ensure justice is served.

"The dismissal of the case against Hosiah Chisango is a glaring example of the compromised judiciary, the infamous but true catch and release by law enforcement and the lack of accountability within the City of Harare's procurement processes."

Chisango is one of many council officials arrested by ZACC and released by the courts in a never-ending series of 'catch and release.'

A lowly conviction rate of cases investigated by ZACC has seen it being tagged a toothless bulldog while its officials maintain the NPA lets them down.